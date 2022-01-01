Free internet for everyone!

Our mission
We are convinced that every person has the right to use quality internet. With Planet VPN all of your data is highly protected and transferred through secure virtual tunnels, making it possible to remain anonymous. We use OpenVPN 256-bit 2048 RSA technologies. We support connection via IPSec (IKEv1 + IKEv2), which is well-known by its reliability, high transmission speed and high level of data protection. PPTP and L2TP protocols are also available. With Planet VPN movies, music, sports broadcasts and free communication are at your disposal!
Personal freedom
In a time of increasing censorship, our goal is to give you a personal freedom and a feeling safety in the Internet. We are constantly working on the solutions that keeps your personal data confident and secured, protect your requests and hide your activities. We offer you full access to any information in the Internet and an opportunity to use it anonimously and secured.
Privacy protection
We guarantee reliable encryption of your traffic and transfer it through a secured connection. Your online activity is under reliable protection. We work 24/7 to keep you in privacy. Our confidential policy is transparent and clear. We immediately notify each user about any changes in it.
Digital rights
We do not record any logs of clients’ network activity. We do not ask you to provide any additional information about yourself. We offer you anonymous payment options for our service. All information about using the Planet VPN service remains anonymous and is not tied to your actual IP address.
Our history
We created Planet VPN in 2017 to provide digital security and personal freedom for every Internet user. Since we are also active users of the Internet, we know how a sense of security is important for each of us. Unfortunately there are many threats in the Internet: starting with annoying advertisers, scammers and even government agencies seeking to gain access to users' personal data.
So the idea was born to create a friendly community of like-minded people, who now have VPN servers in more than 50 countries on five continents. And currently thousands of users trust us their online security.
Our values
Planet VPN supports the idea of preserving personal freedom, online security and the right to choose. It concerns to private usedge and business interests also. We stand for equity and know that everyone should have the right for free access and safe use of the Internet. Moreover, we provide an opportunity to avoid price discrimination and marketers tricks.