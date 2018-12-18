Save on airline tickets with Planet VPN!

How Airlines Adjust Pricing Via Your IP Location

As we move further and further into the new ear of internet technologies, marketing departments are also making big strides in this field. Travel agencies can now easily regulate their pricing judging the by IP their clients start searching from. In most cases, they increase fares for regions in which there is a big demand for their specific services, and making bigger discounts for regions in which they have less clients, hoping to bring in more cliental.

These companies monitor your location via your IP. Once they have your IP, they show you the pricings they have based on your region.