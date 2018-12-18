Download Planet VPN for Your Android Device
The most reliable and secure VPN solution for your Android phone or tablet
- Smooth and friendly interface
- Ultimate access to any website
- Your device is fully protected
- All your traffic is 100% encrypted
- Free unlimited VPN app for life
Download Planet VPN for all Android Devices
Planet VPN is compatible with:
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, Note8, Note5, J7, J7 Prime
- Huawei P20, P20 Plus, P10, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
- HTC U11, U Ultra, Bolt
- Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ1, XZ Premium, XA1 Plus
- LG V30+, G6, X Venture
- Android One Moto X4
- Google Pixel 2, Pixel
- Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+
- Huawei P30, P30 Pro
- Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL
…or any other Android phone
Key Features of Planet VPN for Android
Fastest
Planet VPN provides the best connection speeds on the market
Easy
Smooth and intuitive interface, start using right away - doesn't require any manuals or help
Kill Switch function
If your VPN connection is lost our app blocks all your traffic to prevent unencrypted traffic from your Windows PC or laptop
Protects your privacy
Planet VPN app doesn't track you or collect your personal data, you can use Free OpenVPN application with our configuration files to be sure
Highly anonymous
Provides solid anonymity and secures your internet connection
Solid Encryption
OpenVPN protocol provides the best encryption for your pc
Wide Network
Lots of VPN locations to choose from, we have over 50 countries
Support
Live chat support on website or email ticket system for complex questions
Find out why customers love the best Planet VPN for Android
It's a really cool application! With the help of Planet VPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
Planet VPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to Planet VPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.