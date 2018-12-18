Download Planet VPN Opera Extention

Can you be tracked if you use a VPN?

It’s a complicated question that can become quite technical. For the average user worried about the average tracker (your internet service provider, advertising companies, Google, Amazon, Facebook or similar) the answer is no: a VPN offers an anonymous connection that hides your IP address. But, as with any computing technology, if someone powerful wants to track you (such as a government, a group of hackers, or an agency), then they have other ways to identify you. Your anonymity is also likely to be compromised if you have installed malware.