What you get when purchasing a Planet VPN subscription? PC support - Windows, Mac OS, OS X, Linux;

native apps for Android and IOS devices;

browser extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox;

custom OpenVPN config and router support;

support for up to 10 devices simultaneously. Full-featured VPN service including:

What Personal Information Planet VPN Saves? Planet VPN only saves user email addresses, since they are directly tied to your subscription plan, if you purchase one. No other data is saved and stored by Planet VPN

Do you keep my payment details? All payments are processed via third parties, so Planet VPN does not store any of your payment information. This way Planet VPN guarantees maximum protection of your personal data

Does Planet VPN Keep Any User Activity Logs? Planet VPN does not store any user activity logs, in accordance with the user agreement

Do you have traffic or access speed limits? There are no restrictions on traffic and speed, you use the Internet as is, according to the conditions of your Internet service provider