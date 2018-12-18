How to get website access using VPN?

With The Help Of Planet VPN You Will Gain Access To All Of The Popular Online Services
Many organizations monitor Internet traffic in order to restrict access to certain websites.
Using VPN, you can vizit any websites for easy, since the data transmitted and received by your device will be securely encrypted. By encrypting your traffic using Planet VPN, you will not simply remain anonymous on the network. You will be able to protect your data from intruders, and be able to access any website you want.
Access the Internet using Planet VPN and enjoy your freedom and security!
What you should do if the website doesn`t open?
The easiest way to open such a website is to install our extension for your browser. Supported browsers:
Chrome, Yandex, Firefox.
However, if you require more features and complete anonymity, then follow these steps:
Download
Download and install the application on your device.
Connect
Connect to one of our servers.
Visit
Visit any website without restrictions
What are the advantages of Planet VPN for bypassing site blocking?
- We have many rapid servers with wide data transmission channels in many different countries for maximum speed and comfort.
- We have developed applications for the main spectrum of devices and support several popular data transfer protocols, which allows Planet VPN to be used on all devices.
- Reliable data encryption will protect you from intruders and other people and services you are interested in, and will not allow changes to be made to the data you send and receive for the sake of censorship and other restrictions.
Why visit restricted websites?
The original role of the Internet was to provide free access to information resources from all over the world. However, a lot has changed over time, and today in many organizations as well as countries ban access to certain webpages.
Suppose you need to use a personal mailbox, not a corporate one, and you do not want your colleagues to know about your messages, or you need to urgently write someone a message on a social media network, but the access is blocked – what can you do?
We have created reliable and secure data transfer channels in order to allow anyone to visit blocked sites and use blocked services thanks to Planet VPN.
By connecting to Planet VPN, you access the Internet through a secure server located in another country and get full access to the content that has been restricted in your region.