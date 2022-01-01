 
en

Key Benefits of Planet VPN

Secure connections on any device
Our VPN app works great with device and operating system. High internet speeds guaranteed! All your incoming and outgoing traffic is encrypted with 256-bit encryption algorithms
Servers all across the globe
We have servers around every corner of the globe. Europe, USA, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Indonesia, South Africa and many more!
24/7 Support
If you have any questions in regards to Planet VPN, feel free to get in contact with our customer support team. They will gladly answer any questions you have. Our technical support team works 24/7!
No logs
Planet VPN does not store any user activity logs due to the registration in the jurisdiction of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Total anonymity and freedom for all of our users is guaranteed

Still have questions?

We know exactly what you want to ask if you`re ready to buy a VPN. We prepared answers to the most frequently asked questions

What you get when purchasing a Planet VPN subscription?
Full-featured VPN service including:
  • PC support - Windows, Mac OS, OS X, Linux;
  • native apps for Android and IOS devices;
  • browser extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox;
  • custom OpenVPN config and router support;
  • support for up to 10 devices simultaneously.
What Personal Information Planet VPN Saves?
Planet VPN only saves user email addresses, since they are directly tied to your subscription plan, if you purchase one. No other data is saved and stored by Planet VPN
Do you keep my payment details?
All payments are processed via third parties, so Planet VPN does not store any of your payment information. This way Planet VPN guarantees maximum protection of your personal data
Does Planet VPN Keep Any User Activity Logs?
Planet VPN does not store any user activity logs, in accordance with the user agreement
Do you have traffic or access speed limits?
There are no restrictions on traffic and speed, you use the Internet as is, according to the conditions of your Internet service provider
Can I Cancel My Subscription Whenever?
If at any point of time you wish to cancel your subscription to our services, you can do so within just a few clicks, anytime. Planet VPN also offers a free trial period so that you can evaluate our service before making any payments
Can I Get A Refund For My Subscription?
If for any reason you decide to cancel your subscription, you can do so within the first 30 days of your purchase. You will be refunded the full amount
Can I Use Torrents Via Planet VPN?
You can most certainly enjoy watching torrents via Planet VPN
Can My Internet Service Provider Track My Traffic If I Use Planet VPN?
When using Planet VPN all of your inbound and outbound traffic is encrypted
Can I Safely Connect To Public Wifi Hotspots With Planet VPN?
With Planet VPN you can without hesitation connect to any public Wifi Hotspots. Enjoy encrypted inbound and outbound traffic with Planet VPN
What Are The Limitations When Using Planet VPN?
The main restrictions that are present when using our service is to not do anything that violates the laws of the country in which you are located, and to not attempt to commit any illegal actions while using Planet VPN
Are There Discounted Prices When Paying For Longer Subscriptions?

Each user that purchases a long-term subscription plan gets a fairly decent discount at checkout

Long-term subscribtion can be rather profitable.

When buying a 3 years subscription, you save 70%

