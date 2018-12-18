How to unblock a site with free VPN

Why visit restricted websites?

The original role of the Internet was to provide free access to information resources from all over the world. However, a lot has changed over time, and today in many organizations as well as countries ban access to certain webpages.

Suppose you need to use a personal mailbox, not a corporate one, and you do not want your colleagues to know about your messages, or you need to urgently write someone a message on a social media network, but the access is blocked – what can you do?

We have created reliable and secure data transfer channels in order to allow anyone to visit blocked sites and use blocked services thanks to Planet VPN.

By connecting to Planet VPN, you access the Internet through a secure server located in another country and get full access to the content that has been restricted in your region.

