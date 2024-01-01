{case1} VPN

Become a “citizen of the world” while you connect to {case3} VPN server with Planet VPN, gaining unlimited access to all internet resources - including those blocked in your country. Your personal data and real IP addresses are protected with military-grade encryption and in addition you are guaranteed secure access to local internet resources as well.
Connecting to a {case2} VPN server while in the {case1} ensures that using public WiFi hotspots does not lead to inconveniences. Our service guarantees secure encryption of the transmitted data whenever you are using public WiFi hotspots in restaurants, gas stations, airports, etc. Direct connection to these networks leads to possibilities of numerous security breaches, such as the theft of personal data, credit card data and other confidential information transmitted through public WiFi from your device. Planet VPN helps eliminate those risks while ensuring your anonymity.
3 STEPS TO GET {case3} IP WITH PLANET VPN
Step 1
Simply press "Download for free" on this webpage. Our VPN supports all major operating systems and devices.
Step 2
The installation process may vary depending on the type of your device. Planet VPN will either be downloaded on your PC, or you will be redirected to Play Market or Apple Store, where it will be installed on your mobile.
Step 3
Once the app is downloaded, you are free to install it and start straight away. Choose the desired VPN server from the list, in this case, the {case2} VPN.
Your device connects to your chosen free server and you get a fully anonymous and secure VPN connection. Account registration is not required and you don’t need to enter your personal data in order to start using Planet VPN with our free VPN servers.
ADVANTAGES OF USING A FREE {case2} VPN SERVER
Planet VPN lagrar inga aktivitetsloggar för användarna, men dessutom är vår VPN-servers hårddiskar i {case1} helt krypterade. Och om hårddiskarna på något sätt extraheras från servern med avsikten att få tillgång till systemfilerna, skulle det inte vara möjligt.
Get an additional layer of security while using dating and adult websites and services: your internet provider will not be able to record your online activity and traffic and you will keep your identity anonymous.
{case2} VPN provides you with a completely secure connection to all local websites and services including {case2} banks, media, government and other services.
Důvěřuje nám více než 1 milion uživatelů po celém světě - přidejte se k nám!
PLANET VPN - SAFE, RELIABLE & PRIVATE
Free servers in 5 countries of your choice - without restrictions
Support for all operating systems: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
Extension for all browsers with Smart Filters: Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge
1260+ servers · more than 60 countries · 5 continents for Premium accounts
Using the application without registering and entering personal data
We do not track data, do not keep connection logs, we provide reliable servers with VPN channel encryption