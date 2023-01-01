The Best Free VPN for Netflix in 2023

With so many market options, finding the best free VPN for Netflix can be challenging. However, we've done the research for you and can confidently say that Planet VPN is the best option out there. Not only is it free, but it also doesn't have any of the limitations that other Netflix VPNs have, like data caps or only allowing you to stream for a couple of hours. With Planet VPN, you'll have full access to Netflix's library from almost anywhere in the world with a reliable VPN for Netflix service!

Why do you need a VPN for Netflix?

If you're trying to access Netflix from another country, you might find that the content you want to watch is not available in your current location. Luckily, there is a way to get around this issue by using a VPN service. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, allows you to alter your IP address to appear as if you’re using Netflix from outside the United States. This gives you full access to the Netflix library in that country, allowing you to watch all the shows and movies that you want.

There are a lot of VPNs out there, but not all of them are able to unblock Netflix. In fact, Netflix is notorious for its VPN-blocking solid technology. This means that even if you find a reliable VPN that can unblock Netflix, it might have limitations like data caps or only allow you to stream for a couple of hours. That's why we recommend our VPN services, so you get the best free VPNs for Netflix in 2023. With our VPN service, you'll be able to access your Netflix account almost anywhere.

Planet VPN uses military-grade encryption to mask your IP address and location. This makes it impossible for anyone, including your ISP or government agencies, to track your online activity. In addition, all your traffic is routed through Planet VPN's servers, so your ISP can't throttle your speeds or block any websites you're trying to access.