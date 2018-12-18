Scarica VPN
Configurazioni del client OpenVPN

I server VPN più affidabili e sicuri per OpenVPN

  • Velocità e torrenting illimitati
  • Accesso definitivo a qualsiasi sito web
  • Navigazione anonima e sicura
  • Garanzia di rimborso totale entro 30 giorni

La configurazione OpenVPN è disponibile solo nell'abbonamento Premium

3 SEMPLICI PASSI PER CONFIGURARE OPENVPN CON LA NOSTRA CONFIGURAZIONE

1. Seleziona il paese
connect
Scegli il tuo paese preferito per la connessione
    2. Scarica
    download
    Scarica un file di configurazione
      3. Configura
      signin
      Importa il file di configurazione nel tuo client OpenVPN e connettiti alla VPN
        Scarica le configurazioni

        Planet VPN è supportato con qualsiasi client OpenVPN. Ottieni Premium per scaricare e utilizzare i file di configurazione OpenVPN.
        router

        SCOPRI PERCHÉ I CLIENTI AMANO LA MIGLIORE ESTENSIONE VPN OPENVPN - PLANET VPN

        en Robert Woods
        It's a really cool application! With the help of Planet VPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
        en Ashlee Fields
        Planet VPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
        en Jack Bennett
        I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to Planet VPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.
        CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI DI PLANET VPN PER OpenVPN:

        Il più veloce
        Planet VPN offre la migliore velocità di connessione disponibile sul mercato
        Torrent
        Utilizza i torrent in modo anonimo con Planet VPN
        Assolutamente anonimo
        Garantisce un solido anonimato e protegge la connessione a Internet
        Proteggi la tua privacy
        L’app Planet VPN non monitora i tuoi movimenti e non raccoglie i tuoi dati personali, puoi utilizzare l'app Free OpenVPN con i nostri file di configurazione per essere sicuri
        Banda Larga
        Tante posizioni VPN tra cui scegliere, siamo in oltre 60 paesi
        Crittografia robusta
        Il protocollo OpenVPN fornisce la migliore tecnologia di crittografia per il tuo pc
        Supporto
        Assistenza via chat sul sito web o sistema di ticket via e-mail per le domande più complesse
