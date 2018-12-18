Configurazioni del client OpenVPN

Planet VPN è supportato con qualsiasi client OpenVPN. Ottieni Premium per scaricare e utilizzare i file di configurazione OpenVPN.
SCOPRI PERCHÉ I CLIENTI AMANO LA MIGLIORE ESTENSIONE VPN OPENVPN - PLANET VPN
It's a really cool application! With the help of Planet VPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
Planet VPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to Planet VPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.
CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI DI PLANET VPN PER OpenVPN:
Il più veloce
Planet VPN offre la migliore velocità di connessione disponibile sul mercato
Torrent
Utilizza i torrent in modo anonimo con Planet VPN
Assolutamente anonimo
Garantisce un solido anonimato e protegge la connessione a Internet
Proteggi la tua privacy
L’app Planet VPN non monitora i tuoi movimenti e non raccoglie i tuoi dati personali, puoi utilizzare l'app Free OpenVPN con i nostri file di configurazione per essere sicuri
Banda Larga
Tante posizioni VPN tra cui scegliere, siamo in oltre 60 paesi
Crittografia robusta
Il protocollo OpenVPN fornisce la migliore tecnologia di crittografia per il tuo pc
Supporto
Assistenza via chat sul sito web o sistema di ticket via e-mail per le domande più complesse