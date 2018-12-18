Save when booking Hotels with free VPN

How To Book A Specific Hotel Room, Cheaper

Many goods and services are subject to price discrimination on the via the internet, and all of it depends on the region from which you browser the pricing. Depending on the country you search from, the prices may vary drastically! You can save hundreds of dollars on hotel reservations using a VPN connection that can show that you are supposedly looking at hotel room deals from a third world country!

When you connect to a VPN, you hide your actual IP address and the service sees the one that matches your chosen country, which in most cases, has lower prices.