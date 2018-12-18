How to Change and Hide IP address with Planet VPN

Your IP address can tell a lot about you. By your IP address, you can find out your location, your name, and the name of your Internet provider.

When cybercriminals know your IP, they can attack your device, try to hack or use special methods in order to prevent the device from transmitting or receiving information.

You can also find out where you are physically with sufficient accuracy by ip, which can also cause quite a few troubles.

If you do not hide your IP address, it opens up access to a large amount of information, including your personal data, information about your location, as well your online activity, allowing third parties to monitor and control your online activities.