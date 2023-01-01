Android developer 2+ years of experience in developing android applications; Experience in practical application of OOP, SOLID, MVP, Clean Architecture; Knowledge of java, Firebase, retrofit2, dagger, ormlite; Work with multi-threaded applications; git, gitlab, code review skill; Experience in using any framework for dependency injection; See the job

Middle/Senior iOS developer (Swift) 2+ years of experience in developing iOS applications; Experience in practical application of OOP, SOLID, MVP, Clean Architecture; Knowledge of swift 4+; Work with multithreading; git, gitlab, code review skill; Knowledge of network protocols and practical application of alamofire, moya; Experience in using any framework for dependency injection; See the job

Middle developer на PHP 8.x + Laravel 9.x Commercial development experience 2+ years; Laravel; Queues; Mysql - be able to query by hand; Docker environment, linux; Design at the level of basic templates; Be able to hand over clean branches; Self-documenting code and issuing MR; Write and maintain tests for Laravel; See the job