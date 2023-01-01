Find your full-time remote job at Planet VPN team for your career growth
Android developer
2+ years of experience in developing android applications; Experience in practical application of OOP, SOLID, MVP, Clean Architecture; Knowledge of java, Firebase, retrofit2, dagger, ormlite; Work with multi-threaded applications; git, gitlab, code review skill; Experience in using any framework for dependency injection;See the job
Middle/Senior iOS developer (Swift)
2+ years of experience in developing iOS applications; Experience in practical application of OOP, SOLID, MVP, Clean Architecture; Knowledge of swift 4+; Work with multithreading; git, gitlab, code review skill; Knowledge of network protocols and practical application of alamofire, moya; Experience in using any framework for dependency injection;See the job
Middle developer на PHP 8.x + Laravel 9.x
Commercial development experience 2+ years; Laravel; Queues; Mysql - be able to query by hand; Docker environment, linux; Design at the level of basic templates; Be able to hand over clean branches; Self-documenting code and issuing MR; Write and maintain tests for Laravel;See the job
Middle+ DevOps Engineer
Zabbix monitoring - usage level / adding hosts; bash scripting / Unix administration - understanding / using scripts for node setup, basic unix administration skills for initial setup of RedHat like OS (CentOS 7/8); Introduction with docker / portainer products; Introduction with vpn, in particular strongswan /accel-ppp /openvpn; Introduction to proxy (like squid); Knowledge of English at the level of writing to communicate with DCs and resolve issues related to the operation of servers;See the job
Please, send us your CV via