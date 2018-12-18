Free VPN for iOS - best free VPN for iPhone&iPad

3 easy steps to setup your VPN
1. Download
Download Planet VPN application from App Store
2. Start
Start your application
3. Connect
Choose a server and connect to VPN
Download Planet VPN for your Apple devices
Planet VPN is compatible with:
- iPad, iPad Pro
- iPad Air, iPad Air 2
- iPad Mini, iPad Mini 2
- iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone 6, iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 8
- iPhone X
- iPhone Xs
- iPhone Xs Max
- iPhone 5c
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
Download the Planet VPN app for iOS on the App Store for free!
Choose from many VPN servers around the world
Key Features of Planet VPN for iOS:
Fastest
Planet VPN provides the best connection speeds on the market
Easy
Smooth and intuitive interface, start using right away - doesn't require any manuals or help
Kill Switch function
If your VPN connection is lost our app blocks all your traffic to prevent unencrypted traffic from your Windows PC or laptop
Protects your privacy
Planet VPN app doesn't track you or collect your personal data, you can use Free OpenVPN application with our configuration files to be sure
Highly anonymous
Provides solid anonymity and secures your internet connection
Solid Encryption
OpenVPN protocol provides the best encryption for your pc
Wide Network
Lots of VPN locations to choose from, we have over 60 countries
Support
Live chat support on website or email ticket system for complex questions
Find out why customers love the best Planet VPN for iOS
It's a really cool application! With the help of Planet VPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
Planet VPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to Planet VPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.