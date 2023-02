Planet VPN is registered under the jurisdiction of Romania, which allows us not to store logs of users' online activity, connection dates and IP addresses, as well as any other sensitive data about our users. Romania is part of the European Union and is not a member of any surveillance alliance such as the 5 Eyes, 9 Eyes or 14 Eyes alliances. The Romanian Senate unanimously rejected a data storage bill back in 2011. When you use Planet VPN, your personal data is 100% secure. Under Romanian law, we are not required to monitor our users. Our company is under no obligation to cooperate with any intelligence agencies, it allows us to strictly comply with the privacy policy of our users.