5 servers to choose from
Planet VPN offers 5 free locations for all. They possess no limits on time, traffic or data usage whilst the speed is as good as on paid servers.
Guaranteed privacy
The encryption protocols in place ensure that all user data and the virtual network functions are secure. Furthermore, Planet VPN service does not track your data and does not keep connection logs, prioritizing user privacy.
No limits on data usage
The Planet VPN plugin allows you to freely visit any website, including those typically inaccessible in your area, such as those featuring adult content.
Planet VPN offers applications compatible with all your devices.
You have access to a VPN server network of 5 free ones regardless of whether you're using Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux, or routers! Plus, with unlimited server switching, you can consistently conceal your IP address and safeguard your online privacy.
DNS and IP leak prevention
Our DNS servers operate at high speeds, ensuring that your DNS traffic remains safeguarded through end-to-end encryption.
24/7 clients assistance available
Live chat on the website or email for any questions
Dependable, Limitless, and Protected Servers
Our secure servers offer an unbreakable layer of protection for all your online activities, with no limits.
Fast servers
Connect to advanced servers crafted to deliver an ideal blend of efficiency and rapidity.
Masking Server
Our service is designed to bolster online privacy and security, making it indispensable for international travel. Utilize our servers to protect your IP address and ensure anonymity while navigating the internet abroad.
Variety of protocols
Whatever security protocol you need, we've got you covered. Our servers are compatible with all encryption standards, including PPTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, and more.
Exclusive IP servers
Our servers boast reliable connections, ensuring uninterrupted access to the vast array of gaming and streaming services available. Enjoy seamless experiences across a multitude of platforms with our comprehensive support.
Blazing fast speed
Stream your favorite shows and movies on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and enjoy seamless torrenting capabilities with our servers.
Planet VPN provides intuitive VPN applications with a user-friendly interface, ensuring online security for all users.