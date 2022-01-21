EN
Download VPN

Best Free VPN and Proxy Servers around the world

5 Free Limitless Locations

Download Free
France
France
Germany
Germany
Netherlands
Netherlands
Great Britain
Great Britain
USA
USA

Benefits of free Planet VPN servers

icon

5 servers to choose from

Planet VPN offers 5 free locations for all. They possess no limits on time, traffic or data usage whilst the speed is as good as on paid servers.

icon

Guaranteed privacy

The encryption protocols in place ensure that all user data and the virtual network functions are secure. Furthermore, Planet VPN service does not track your data and does not keep connection logs, prioritizing user privacy.

icon

No limits on data usage

The Planet VPN plugin allows you to freely visit any website, including those typically inaccessible in your area, such as those featuring adult content.

icon

Planet VPN offers applications compatible with all your devices.

You have access to a VPN server network of 5 free ones regardless of whether you're using Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux, or routers! Plus, with unlimited server switching, you can consistently conceal your IP address and safeguard your online privacy.

icon

DNS and IP leak prevention

Our DNS servers operate at high speeds, ensuring that your DNS traffic remains safeguarded through end-to-end encryption.

icon

24/7 clients assistance available

Live chat on the website or email for any questions

Download Free

DISCOVER THE REASONS WHY CUSTOMERS LOVE PLANET VPN

Our servers' key features

icon

Dependable, Limitless, and Protected Servers

Our secure servers offer an unbreakable layer of protection for all your online activities, with no limits.

icon

Fast servers

Connect to advanced servers crafted to deliver an ideal blend of efficiency and rapidity.

icon

Masking Server

Our service is designed to bolster online privacy and security, making it indispensable for international travel. Utilize our servers to protect your IP address and ensure anonymity while navigating the internet abroad.

icon

Variety of protocols

Whatever security protocol you need, we've got you covered. Our servers are compatible with all encryption standards, including PPTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, and more.

icon

Exclusive IP servers

Our servers boast reliable connections, ensuring uninterrupted access to the vast array of gaming and streaming services available. Enjoy seamless experiences across a multitude of platforms with our comprehensive support.

icon

Blazing fast speed

Stream your favorite shows and movies on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and enjoy seamless torrenting capabilities with our servers.

VPN APPS FOR ALL YOUR DEVICES

Planet VPN provides intuitive VPN applications with a user-friendly interface, ensuring online security for all users.

Planet VPN is available on all your devices

Windows macOS Linux Android iOS OpenVPN Router

Planet VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome Firefox Edge Opera Yandex
Download Free