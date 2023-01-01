The Best Free VPN for Disney Plus in 2023

Did you know that you can access Disney Plus content from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN for Disney Plus? That's right, even if Disney Plus is unavailable in your country, you can still enjoy all your favourite shows and movies by connecting to a VPN server in a country where Disney Plus is available. Here, we'll show you how to do just that with the free VPN for Disney Plus offered by Planet VPN.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a service that allows you to change your virtual location and encrypt your internet traffic. This means that when you connect to a VPN server in another country, you appear to be from that country. And since Disney Plus geo-blocks its content based on your location, a VPN will allow you to bypass those restrictions and watch Disney Plus from anywhere in the world.
In addition to bypassing geo-restrictions, using a Disney Plus VPN also provides you with a number of security benefits. For example, all your internet traffic will be encrypted when you connect to a VPN server. This means that anyone who tries to intercept your traffic will only see gibberish data that they won't be able to make sense of. Additionally, most VPNs come with spam filters that can protect you from malware and phishing attacks.
How to watch your favourite movies?
It is extremely easy to watch Disney Plus with Planet VPN. Follow the simple steps:
- Download and install the Planet VPN app on your device.
- Once the app is installed, launch it and log in with your credentials.
- Select the country where Disney Plus is available (we recommend the United States).
- Connect to one of our servers in the selected country (again, we recommend the US).
- Once connected, go to Disneyplus.com and create an account or log into your existing account.
- Enjoy streaming all your favourite Disney Plus content!
Why does Disney Plus block VPN connections?
Keep in mind that Disney+ does try to block VPN connections, so while it's possible to use a VPN with Disney+, finding one that works might take some trial and error. Fortunately, Planet VPN can overcome these issues for you. It will allow you to access Disney+ from anywhere in the world and provide you with a host of security benefits—like data encryption and spam filters.
Disney Plus employ geo-blocking technology to restrict users from certain countries from accessing its content. While this may seem unfair, there are actually some good reasons for it. For instance, copyright laws vary from country to country. Therefore, what may be available in one country may not be available in another. By blocking users from certain countries, Disney+ can ensure that it isn't violating any copyright laws.
How Can I Use a VPN with Streaming Home?
Fortunately, there are ways to use Disney+ with a VPN, even though Disney+ is actively trying to block VPN connections. One way is to use a Smart DNS service like Planet VPN. A Smart DNS will reroute your DNS queries without changing your IP address or encrypting your traffic, making it much more difficult for Disney+ to detect and block.
Another way to use a VPN with Disney Plus is to simply connect to a server in a country where Disney+ is available. So, for example, if you're located in Australia but want to watch US-only content on Disney+, you can connect to a US-based server. This will give you access to all the content available on US-based servers, including content exclusive to the US market. First, of course, you'll need to make sure you're connecting to a fast enough server to stream HD video without buffering.
Conclusion
A free VPN for Disney Plus is a great tool for accessing geo-blocked content like Disney+. And while Disney+ does try to block VPN connections, there is still some that work. Planet VPN is one of those providers—and it also offers encryption and privacy protection features as well! So if you're looking for a way to access Disney Plus content from anywhere in the world, give Planet VPN a try today for free!