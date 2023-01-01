Variety of servers
Planet VPN offers many VPN locations to choose from. We already provide connection to servers in over 60 countries on 5 continents. And we do not stop on it.
Variety of servers
Planet VPN offers many VPN locations to choose from. We already provide connection to servers in over 60 countries on 5 continents. And we do not stop on it.
Complete anonymity
Secure encryption protocols protect all user data, and the virtual network functions themselves. Also, the Planet VPN service does not track your data, and connection logs are not maintained.
Unlimited bandwidth
Planet VPN plugin gives you access to all sites, including those blocked or inaccessible in your area, with adult content.
Planet VPN applications for all your devices
You can enjoy the full extent of our global VPN server network whether you’re on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux, or even routers! And since we give you unlimited server switching, you can always hide your IP address and protect your digital privacy!
DNS and IP leak prevention
All our DNS servers are running at high speed and your DNS traffic will be protected with end-to-end encryption.
24/7 Support
Online chat on the site or an email for all your questions
Reliable, Unlimited and Secure Servers
Our encrypted servers add an unbreakable layer of protection as you go about your online activities, without any limits
Rapid Servers
Connect to state-of-the-art servers engineered for an optimal combination of performance and speed
Masking Server
If your current location circumstances forbid you to get full access to the internet, our service is perfect for you! Use our servers to hide your IP and stay anonymous on the internet
Multiple Protocols
You name it, we have it. Our servers support all security protocols (PPTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, etc.)
Dedicated IP servers
Order a dedicated IP address on a server selected exclusively for your needs. It will be used only by you, and the IP will not be available to other Planet VPN users
High-Speed Streaming Servers
Watching online content without buffering isn’t a dream anymore. Our servers offer insane streaming speeds
The Planet VPN offers intuitive VPN applications to ensure online security for every user.