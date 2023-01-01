Download VPN
 PLANET VPN
Secure VPN servers around the world

1260+ VPN servers· more than 60 Countries · 5 continents

Download Free

Benefits of Planet VPN servers

Variety of servers

Planet VPN offers many VPN locations to choose from. We already provide connection to servers in over 60 countries on 5 continents. And we do not stop on it.

Complete anonymity

Secure encryption protocols protect all user data, and the virtual network functions themselves. Also, the Planet VPN service does not track your data, and connection logs are not maintained.

Unlimited bandwidth

Planet VPN plugin gives you access to all sites, including those blocked or inaccessible in your area, with adult content.

Planet VPN applications for all your devices

You can enjoy the full extent of our global VPN server network whether you’re on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux, or even routers! And since we give you unlimited server switching, you can always hide your IP address and protect your digital privacy!

DNS and IP leak prevention

All our DNS servers are running at high speed and your DNS traffic will be protected with end-to-end encryption.

24/7 Support

Online chat on the site or an email for all your questions

Download Free

Find out why customers love the Planet VPN

Specifications of our servers

Reliable, Unlimited and Secure Servers

Our encrypted servers add an unbreakable layer of protection as you go about your online activities, without any limits

Rapid Servers

Connect to state-of-the-art servers engineered for an optimal combination of performance and speed

Masking Server

If your current location circumstances forbid you to get full access to the internet, our service is perfect for you! Use our servers to hide your IP and stay anonymous on the internet

Multiple Protocols

You name it, we have it. Our servers support all security protocols (PPTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, etc.)

Dedicated IP servers

Order a dedicated IP address on a server selected exclusively for your needs. It will be used only by you, and the IP will not be available to other Planet VPN users

High-Speed Streaming Servers

Watching online content without buffering isn’t a dream anymore. Our servers offer insane streaming speeds

VPN apps for all your devices

The Planet VPN offers intuitive VPN applications to ensure online security for every user.

Planet VPN is available on all your devices

Windows macOS / OS X Linux Android iOS OpenVPN Router

Planet VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome Firefox Edge Opera Yandex
Download Free