Download VPN
download
EN
burger
download
 PLANET VPN
burger

Secure VPN servers around the world

1260+ VPN servers· more than 60 Countries · 5 continents

Download Free
Albania
Albania
Argentina
Argentina
Australia
Australia
Austria
Austria
Bahrain
Bahrain
Belarus
Belarus
Belgium
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Brazil
Brazil
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Canada
Canada
Chile
Chile
Colombia
Colombia
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Croatia
Croatia
Cyprus
Cyprus
Czechia
Czechia
Denmark
Denmark
Egypt
Egypt
Estonia
Estonia
Finland
Finland
France
France
Georgia
Georgia
Germany
Germany
Greece
Greece
Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Hungary
Hungary
Indonesia
Indonesia
Ireland
Ireland
Israel
Israel
Italy
Italy
Japan
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Latvia
Latvia
Lithuania
Lithuania
Malaysia
Malaysia
Mexico
Mexico
Netherlands
Netherlands
Norway
Norway
Peru
Peru
Philippines
Philippines
Poland
Poland
Portugal
Portugal
Korea
Korea
Moldova
Moldova
Romania
Romania
Russia
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Serbia
Singapore
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovakia
Republic of South Africa
Republic of South Africa
Spain
Spain
Sweden
Sweden
Switzerland
Switzerland
Thailand
Thailand
Turkey
Turkey
Ukraine
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
Great Britain
Great Britain
USA
USA
Vietnam
Vietnam

Benefits of Planet VPN servers

icon

Variety of servers

Planet VPN offers many VPN locations to choose from. We already provide connection to servers in over 60 countries on 5 continents. And we do not stop on it.

icon

Complete anonymity

Secure encryption protocols protect all user data, and the virtual network functions themselves. Also, the Planet VPN service does not track your data, and connection logs are not maintained.

icon

Unlimited bandwidth

Planet VPN plugin gives you access to all sites, including those blocked or inaccessible in your area, with adult content.

icon

Planet VPN applications for all your devices

You can enjoy the full extent of our global VPN server network whether you’re on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux, or even routers! And since we give you unlimited server switching, you can always hide your IP address and protect your digital privacy!

icon

DNS and IP leak prevention

All our DNS servers are running at high speed and your DNS traffic will be protected with end-to-end encryption.

icon

24/7 Support

Online chat on the site or an email for all your questions

Download Free

Find out why customers love the Planet VPN

Specifications of our servers

icon

Reliable, Unlimited and Secure Servers

Our encrypted servers add an unbreakable layer of protection as you go about your online activities, without any limits

icon

Rapid Servers

Connect to state-of-the-art servers engineered for an optimal combination of performance and speed

icon

Masking Server

If your current location circumstances forbid you to get full access to the internet, our service is perfect for you! Use our servers to hide your IP and stay anonymous on the internet

icon

Multiple Protocols

You name it, we have it. Our servers support all security protocols (PPTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, etc.)

icon

Dedicated IP servers

Order a dedicated IP address on a server selected exclusively for your needs. It will be used only by you, and the IP will not be available to other Planet VPN users

icon

High-Speed Streaming Servers

Watching online content without buffering isn’t a dream anymore. Our servers offer insane streaming speeds

VPN apps for all your devices

The Planet VPN offers intuitive VPN applications to ensure online security for every user.

Planet VPN is available on all your devices

Windows macOS / OS X Linux Android iOS OpenVPN Router

Planet VPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome Firefox Edge Opera Yandex
Download Free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Free VPN with Canada server

arrow-down

If you're looking for a VPN with servers in Canada, Planet VPN deserves your attention. However, it's important to note that Canadian servers belong to the premium tier, so they're not available in the free version. Upgrading to Planet VPN's premium plan gives you access to Canadian servers, guaranteeing faster connection speeds and stable access to region-specific Canadian content. So, for seamless access to Canada-based servers, consider Planet VPN's premium service.

Free VPN Australia server

arrow-down

For those looking for a VPN that uses Australian servers, Planet VPN stands out. However, it's important to note that Australian servers are part of his Planet VPN's premium service and are not included in the free plan. Choosing Planet VPN’s premium his plan allows users to benefit from fast and stable connections to Australian servers, perfect for accessing region-specific Australian content. If you're looking for a premium Australian-style browsing experience, Planet VPN's premium plans are the way to go.

Free VPN with location selection

arrow-down

Planet VPN is perfect for those looking for a free VPN with location flexibility. They generously offer lifetime access to his 5 free servers in France, Germany, Holland, US and UK. This allows users to bypass region restrictions and enjoy stable connections in those regions. For users who want even more choice, Planet VPN's premium tier offers over 1,200 servers in 60 countries to meet a variety of global connectivity needs. Choose Planet VPN for a complete and customizable VPN experience.

Free VPN with Turkey server

arrow-down

If you are looking for a VPN with servers in Turkey, Planet VPN is a great option. Access to Turkish servers is provided, but it's important to note that this is part of the premium service and not available on the free tier. Subscribing to Planet VPN’s premium plan gives you access to servers in Turkey, guaranteeing a stable and fast connection, perfect for accessing Turkish-specific content. Planet VPN is the best choice for premium connections to Turkey.

Free VPN with Argentina server

arrow-down

For those in need of a VPN with an Argentina server, Planet VPN offers a reliable solution. However, it's important to be aware that the Argentina server is categorized under Planet VPN's premium services and isn't part of the free package. By subscribing to Planet VPN's premium tier, users can enjoy a fast and stable connection to the Argentina server, perfect for accessing Argentine content and ensuring secure online interactions. To connect seamlessly to Argentina, consider Planet VPN's premium options.