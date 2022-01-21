For those looking for a VPN that uses Australian servers, Planet VPN stands out. However, it's important to note that Australian servers are part of his Planet VPN's premium service and are not included in the free plan. Choosing Planet VPN’s premium his plan allows users to benefit from fast and stable connections to Australian servers, perfect for accessing region-specific Australian content. If you're looking for a premium Australian-style browsing experience, Planet VPN's premium plans are the way to go.