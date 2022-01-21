Download VPN
Free VPN – best free online VPN, fast and secure

100% free VPN service with no traffic, bandwidth or time limit. Just install and connect - no registration or personal data required.
Free VPN
for Windows
download
access
access Free access always

Get unlimited access to worldwide content

You don’t have to worry about GEO-blocks, internet censorship or access to your favourite websites and torrents with Planet VPN.

Enjoy video and music streaming websites, sport events, games, social media, messengers, and more, while safe connection to one of our secure servers will provide you with full online anonymity.

Full traffic encryption and reliable secure servers

We do not keep logs on and at the same time HDDs in our servers are securely encrypted. So, when the power is dropped off the server to take it out for expertise - access to the data on the HDD will be impossible.

Planet VPN features:

  • 5 free locations for you to choose from
  • No registration or personal data required to connect
  • 1260+ servers · more than 60 countries · 5 continents
  • DNS- and IP-leak protection
  • Smart filters for sites in browser extensions
  • Kill Switch technology
  • OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols
  • 256-bit encryption
  • No logs or personal data collection
  • No limits for free mode
  • Up to 10 devices simultaneously
Reliable VPN for any device

Our product supports all major operating systems. Install our free VPN on Windows PC, Mac OS, Linux, smartphones and tablets with iOS or Android operating system. We have browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Yandex browser, Microsoft Edge. Wi-Fi router support is also provided, as well as configuration files for any VPN client, for example, OpenVPN.

For your phone

Planet VPN for Mobile

Android
iOS
Amazon
AppGallery

For your computer

Planet VPN for computer

Windows
Mac
Linux

For your browser

Planet VPN for Browsers

Chrome
Firefox
Edge
Opera
Yandex

1260 +
servers
60
countries
5
continents
See all servers

You get 5 locations to choose from on a free version, no traffic, bandwidth or time limits. Our servers provide high speeds (same level as premium paid VPNs) with no registration or any personal data collection.

Advantages of Premium subscription

Сommon
Get Free
  • 5 countries unlimited
  • Fast servers
  • Applications for mobile and computer
  • Technical support by email

Additionally available:

premium Premium
Get all the benefits
  • Over 60 countries, 1260+ servers
  • Max Speed
  • Dedicated servers: Double VPN, Onion-over-VPN, P2P, Streaming
  • No ads
  • Game servers with low ping
  • Support for routers and third-party VPN clients
  • Up to 10 devices under one subscription
  • Technical support via chat or email

If you would like to enhance the capabilities of free version - you can do it any time. Upgrade to premium subscription to get access to servers in more than 60 countries and enjoy other important features such as lightning-fast speeds or extended app functionality.

In that case you need to provide your email solely for the purpose of using your subscription on all your devices.

We are trusted by more than 1 million users worldwide - join us!

With Planet VPN you get 100% free VPN for 5 locations and with security and features comparable to premium VPNs, and in case you are looking for truly premium solution - you can upgrade to our premium subscription any time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does free VPN work?

arrow-down

A free VPN, when run properly, can offer a good balance between security and accessibility. Our free VPN aims to provide reliable connections and protect user data. While many may doubt the effectiveness of free services, our VPN aims to challenge that notion by maintaining a level of performance and reliability. As always, users should assess their needs and do due diligence before making a choice.

Is free VPN safe?

arrow-down

Absolutely! While concerns can arise with some free VPNs, our service prioritizes user safety above all. We utilize advanced encryption standards and strict no-log policies to ensure your online activities remain private and secure. Regularly audited and committed to transparency, our free VPN is designed with the user's security in mind. Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your online presence is protected with us.

Which free VPN is best?

arrow-down

There are several reputable free VPNs out there, and among them, Planet VPN is a notable choice. Planet VPN strikes a good balance between user privacy, speed, and global server coverage. While ensuring the security of user data with advanced encryption, its performance remains consistently high. It's always a good thing for users to compare features and reviews, but Planet VPN is definitely a strong contender in the free VPN category.

Which free VPN is safe to use?

arrow-down

When considering the security of a free VPN, it is essential to research the VPN provider's policies, security measures, and user reviews. Among the options available, “Planet VPN” is known for its commitment to user privacy and security. By using advanced encryption techniques and adhering to a strict no-logs policy, Planet VPN ensures that user data remains private and uncompromising at all times. Regardless of the provider, however, always make sure the VPN has a transparent policy and positive user reviews before making a choice.

Is there a completely free VPN?

arrow-down

Indeed, while there are various free VPN options available, Planet VPN stands out with its powerful free version. Not only does it offer lifetime access to 5 strategic locations, but there's also no compromise on speed or features compared to its paid version. This means users can enjoy a premium VPN experience without any cost. Planet VPN's commitment to delivering top-notch service even in its free tier makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a reliable and fast VPN solution.

Does free VPN exist?

arrow-down

Yes, free VPNs exist. There are several VPN providers that offer free versions of their services. These free versions often have limitations, such as data limits, fewer server locations, or slower speeds than the paid versions. It is essential to be careful when choosing a free VPN, as some VPNs may have privacy issues or monetize their services by displaying ads or selling user data. One notable free option to consider is Planet VPN. To really appreciate its performance and services, it's best to try it out for yourself.

How free VPN works?

arrow-down

Free VPNs work just like paid VPNs: they route your internet traffic through a secure server, mask your IP address and encrypt your data. However, to offset the cost, a free VPN may limit the data, speed, or location available. Some may show ads or have different revenue models. It's like a protective tunnel for your online activities but potentially restricted in use. A popular choice to consider is Planet VPN. Always make sure that the VPN you choose respects your privacy and security.

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a powerful tool for those who want to protect their privacy and security online. When you use a VPN, your Internet traffic is encrypted and routed through a private network, making it much more difficult to intercept or monitor your online activity.

One of the most significant benefits of using a free VPN is accessing content that might otherwise be restricted in your location. For example, many streaming services and websites are only available in certain countries. A VPN will allow you to bypass these restrictions and access content from anywhere in the world.

Another benefit of using our best free VPN is that it will help you stay safe when using public Wi-Fi networks. Public Wi-Fi networks are notoriously insecure, and hackers can easily intercept your traffic and steal your personal information. But when you use a VPN, your traffic is encrypted, making it much more difficult to intercept your activities. This means you can use public Wi-Fi networks confidently, knowing your sensitive information is protected.

In addition to these security and privacy benefits, using a free VPN can also save you money. Many online retailers and booking sites use dynamic pricing, which means that the price you see may depend on your location and other factors. You can find better deals on products and services by using our free VPN to mask your location.

Finally, using a Planet VPN can help you maintain anonymity online. Many websites and services collect data about your browsing habits and use it to place ads and other marketing messages.