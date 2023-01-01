Free internet for everyone!

Our history

We created Planet VPN in 2017 to provide digital security and personal freedom for every Internet user. Since we are also active users of the Internet, we know how a sense of security is important for each of us. Unfortunately there are many threats in the Internet: starting with annoying advertisers, scammers and even government agencies seeking to gain access to users' personal data.

So the idea was born to create a friendly community of like-minded people, who now have VPN servers in more than 60 countries on five continents. And currently thousands of users trust us their online security.