The Best Free VPN for Netflix in 2023

With so many market options, finding the best free VPN for Netflix can be challenging. However, we've done the research for you and can confidently say that Planet VPN is the best option out there. Not only is it free, but it also doesn't have any of the limitations that other Netflix VPNs have, like data caps or only allowing you to stream for a couple of hours. With Planet VPN, you'll have full access to Netflix's library from almost anywhere in the world with a reliable VPN for Netflix service!
Why do you need a VPN for Netflix?
If you're trying to access Netflix from another country, you might find that the content you want to watch is not available in your current location. Luckily, there is a way to get around this issue by using a VPN service. A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, allows you to alter your IP address to appear as if you’re using Netflix from outside the United States. This gives you full access to the Netflix library in that country, allowing you to watch all the shows and movies that you want.
There are a lot of VPNs out there, but not all of them are able to unblock Netflix. In fact, Netflix is notorious for its VPN-blocking solid technology. This means that even if you find a reliable VPN that can unblock Netflix, it might have limitations like data caps or only allow you to stream for a couple of hours. That's why we recommend our VPN services, so you get the best free VPNs for Netflix in 2023. With our VPN service, you'll be able to access your Netflix account almost anywhere.
Planet VPN uses military-grade encryption to mask your IP address and location. This makes it impossible for anyone, including your ISP or government agencies, to track your online activity. In addition, all your traffic is routed through Planet VPN's servers, so your ISP can't throttle your speeds or block any websites you're trying to access.
Is it illegal to use a free VPN?
Are you wondering whether you can use a free VPN to access Netflix? Legally, yes. You can do so. People commonly mistake using one with their account as being illegal but accessing different Catalogs is not the same thing as torrenting copyrighted material and will never result in any sort of lawsuit anywhere worldwide - it's completely fine! Technically speaking, though, you might be breaking terms of service by doing so, which means Netflix reserves rights at any time to cut off your connection without warning, just like other companies would if they detected bandwidth theft or excessive usage rates.
Planet VPN is the best option for video streaming users
There are many reasons why Planet VPN is the best free VPN for Netflix users. First and foremost, our global network of servers ensures that you can always find a server that can unblock Netflix from your current location. And because we don't limit your data usage, you can stream for hours without worrying about hitting a data cap.
Plus, our user-friendly apps make it easy to set up and use our VPN on all of your devices, so you can protect your privacy no matter how you access Netflix. And if you ever encounter any problems, our 24/7 customer support team is always here to help.
How to Use Planet VPN to Unblock the service
Using Planet VPN to unblock Netflix is easy. Just follow these simple steps:
Step 1
Download the Planet VPN app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
Step 2
Open the app and connect to a server in the country where you want to watch Netflix (for example, if you want to watch American Netflix, connect to a server in the United States).
Step 3
Once connected, open your web browser and go to www.netflix.com. You should now be able to watch Netflix without any restrictions!
Conclusion
If you're looking for a reliable and free VPN for Netflix that can unblock Netflix from anywhere in the world, look no further than Planet VPN. Try our service for free today and see the difference for yourself. Planet VPN offers the best VPN for Netflix so that users can access their account from anywhere in the world with uninterrupted streaming and entire Netflix libraries. Try it today!