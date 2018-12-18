Best Free VPN for Linux - safety with no limits

Download Planet VPN for all Linux Devices
VPN (a virtual private network) can be installed on a variety of Linux-based devices including desktops, laptops, and servers. By hiding your IP address and location, VPNs encrypt your internet connection and stop hackers, ISPs, and other outside parties from accessing your data. Our free VPN for Linux can add an important layer of security and peace of mind, whether you're working from home, visiting another country, or just want to browse the web safely from your Linux device.
Key features of Planet VPN for Linux:
The advantages of using a free VPN for Linux are numerous. For those who value security and privacy, Linux is a popular operating system, and a VPN can improve these features even more.
- First off, a free VPN for Linux enables anonymous web browsing. Internet traffic is encrypted and users' IP addresses are hidden when they connect to a VPN server. This indicates that their online habits are concealed from prying eyes like the Internet Service Provider (ISP) or cybercriminals.
- Additionally, users can get around geo-restrictions by using our free VPN on Linux. For instance, depending on the user's location, access to many websites and online services is restricted. Users can connect to servers in various nations using a VPN, and their Internet traffic will be recognized as coming from that country.
- Last but not least, by shielding users' Internet traffic from hacking attempts, a Planet VPN for Linux improves security. Linux users are already aware of the robust security features of the operating system, and a VPN provides an additional level of security. Even if a hacker intercepts the user's Internet traffic, VPN encryption makes sure he won't be able to read the data.
Finally, there are many advantages to using a free VPN on Linux, including anonymity, accessibility to blocked content, and improved security. Given these advantages, it's understandable why a VPN is growing in popularity among Linux users.