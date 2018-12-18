Download VPN
download
EN
burger
download
 PLANET VPN
burger

Best Free VPN for Linux - safety with no limits

The most reliable and secure VPN solution for Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, FreeBSD and SuSe

  • Unlimited speeds and torrenting
  • Ultimate access to any website
  • Anonymous and secure browsing
  • Full 30-day money-back guarantee
heading
heading
heading
heading
heading

3 easy steps to setup your vpn

1. Connect
connect
Choose your preferred country for connection
    2. Download
    download
    Download a configuration file
      3. Configure
      signin
      Import config file to Linux VPN Client and connect to VPN

        Download Planet VPN for all Linux Devices

        VPN (a virtual private network) can be installed on a variety of Linux-based devices including desktops, laptops, and servers. By hiding your IP address and location, VPNs encrypt your internet connection and stop hackers, ISPs, and other outside parties from accessing your data. Our free VPN for Linux can add an important layer of security and peace of mind, whether you're working from home, visiting another country, or just want to browse the web safely from your Linux device.

        linux device
        Get Premium
        Planet VPN is supported with any OpenVPN client. Get Premium to download and use OpenVPN configuration files.
        Get Premium

        The OpenVPN configuration is available in Premium subscription only

        router

        Find out why customers love the best Planet VPN for Linux

        Download configurations

        Key features of Planet VPN for Linux:

        Fastest
        Fastest
        Planet VPN provides the best connection speeds on the market
        Torrents
        Torrents
        Enjoy using torrents anonymously with Planet VPN
        Solid Encryption
        Solid Encryption
        OpenVPN protocol provides the best encryption for your pc
        Protects your privacy
        Protects your privacy
        Planet VPN app doesn't track you or collect your personal data, you can use Free OpenVPN application with our configuration files to be sure
        Highly anonymous
        Highly anonymous
        Provides solid anonymity and secures your internet connection
        Wide Network
        Wide Network
        Lots of VPN locations to choose from, we have over 60 countries
        Support
        Support
        Live chat support on website or email ticket system for complex questions
        Download configurations

        The advantages of using a free VPN for Linux are numerous. For those who value security and privacy, Linux is a popular operating system, and a VPN can improve these features even more.

        • First off, a free VPN for Linux enables anonymous web browsing. Internet traffic is encrypted and users' IP addresses are hidden when they connect to a VPN server. This indicates that their online habits are concealed from prying eyes like the Internet Service Provider (ISP) or cybercriminals.
        • Additionally, users can get around geo-restrictions by using our free VPN on Linux. For instance, depending on the user's location, access to many websites and online services is restricted. Users can connect to servers in various nations using a VPN, and their Internet traffic will be recognized as coming from that country.
        • Last but not least, by shielding users' Internet traffic from hacking attempts, a Planet VPN for Linux improves security. Linux users are already aware of the robust security features of the operating system, and a VPN provides an additional level of security. Even if a hacker intercepts the user's Internet traffic, VPN encryption makes sure he won't be able to read the data.

        Finally, there are many advantages to using a free VPN on Linux, including anonymity, accessibility to blocked content, and improved security. Given these advantages, it's understandable why a VPN is growing in popularity among Linux users.