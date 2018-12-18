Save on airline tickets with Planet VPN!

How Airlines Adjust Pricing Via Your IP Location
As we move further and further into the new ear of internet technologies, marketing departments are also making big strides in this field. Travel agencies can now easily regulate their pricing judging the by IP their clients start searching from. In most cases, they increase fares for regions in which there is a big demand for their specific services, and making bigger discounts for regions in which they have less clients, hoping to bring in more cliental.
These companies monitor your location via your IP. Once they have your IP, they show you the pricings they have based on your region.
How to buy cheaper flights using VPN?
The easiest way to save big when travelling is to hide your IP and encrypt your traffic with Planet VPN. If you choose the server of a region which is a third world country, the odds of you getting a way better deal for your flight or vacation triple! Save money of traveling by following these 3 simple steps!
How To Search For Cheaper Flights Via a VPN?
Here are a few steps we recommend to take into consideration when choosing airfares.
Search for airline tickets on well-known websites such as KAYAK.com or Expedia.com, without using a VPN.
Find the flights you would like to book and remember the prices.
Launch the Planet VPN application and connect to the server of a country where the prices are cheaper.
Open incognito in a separate browser window.
Find flights just as you did in step 1.
Compare prices.
Repeat steps 3 through 6 to find the best prices.
Other Tips and Tricks For Buying Cheaper Tickets Via Planet VPN
There are many options, but they all boil down to disguising your real location and data encryption so that travel companies and agencies could not correctly analyze the data on the basis of which they can charge a higher price for you.
Start packing your bags and get ready to travel!
In today's world of online commerce, many online retailers use geo-based price segmentation to improve sales. This is their marketing strategy, and it works for them. Only problem is, makes you pay more, and that’s not the best of news for you as a client.
With Planet VPN, it is easy to switch between different price segments and make all these marketing tricks work for you, not the company from which you are buying
