Free VPN – best free online VPN, fast and secure

100% free VPN service with no traffic, bandwidth or time limit. Just install and connect - no registration or personal data required.
Free access always

Get unlimited access to worldwide content

You don’t have to worry about GEO-blocks, internet censorship or access to your favourite websites and torrents with Planet VPN.

Enjoy video and music streaming websites, sport events, games, social media, messengers, and more, while safe connection to one of our secure servers will provide you with full online anonymity.

Full traffic encryption and reliable secure servers

We do not keep logs on and at the same time HDDs in our servers are securely encrypted. So, when the power is dropped off the server to take it out for expertise - access to the data on the HDD will be impossible.

Planet VPN features:

  • 5 free locations for you to choose from
  • No registration or personal data required to connect
  • 1260+ servers · more than 60 countries · 5 continents
  • DNS- and IP-leak protection
  • Kill Switch technology
  • OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols
  • 256-bit encryption
  • No logs or personal data collection
  • No limits for free mode
  • Up to 10 devices simultaneously

Reliable VPN for any device

Our product supports all major operating systems. Install our free VPN on Windows PC, Mac OS, Linux, smartphones and tablets with iOS or Android operating system. We have browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Yandex browser, Microsoft Edge. Wi-Fi router support is also provided, as well as configuration files for any VPN client, for example, OpenVPN.

Our Global
fast server network

1260 +
servers
60
countries
5
continents
You get 5 locations to choose from on a free version, no traffic, bandwidth or time limits. Our servers provide high speeds (same level as premium paid VPNs) with no registration or any personal data collection.

Advantages of Premium subscription

  • 5 countries unlimited
  • Fast servers
  • Applications for mobile and computer
  • No ads
  • Technical support by email

Additionally available:

  • Over 60 countries, 1260+ servers
  • Max Speed
  • Dedicated servers: Double VPN, Onion-over-VPN, P2P, Streaming
  • Game servers with low ping
  • Support for routers and third-party VPN clients
  • Up to 10 devices under one subscription
  • Technical support via chat or email

If you would like to enhance the capabilities of free version - you can do it any time. Upgrade to premium subscription to get access to servers in more than 60 countries and enjoy other important features such as lightning-fast speeds or extended app functionality.

In that case you need to provide your email solely for the purpose of using your subscription on all your devices.

We are trusted by more than 1 million users worldwide - join us!

Full information about Planet VPN

  • Free VPN with no limits on bandwidth, traffic or time for any OS and device
  • Up to 10 separate devices on 1 premium account
  • Reliable encryption of Hard Drives on all our servers
  • No logs or personal data collection
  • No registration required
  • OpenVPN 256-bit 2048 RSA and IKEv2 technologies
  • 1260+ servers · more than 60 countries · 5 continents
  • Apps or config files for any device
  • Kill Switch technology
  • High-speed VPN-servers
  • OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols. PPTP and L2TP/IPSec support
  • DNS- and IP-leak protection
  • 24/7 availability

With Planet VPN you get 100% free VPN for 5 locations and with security and features comparable to premium VPNs, and in case you are looking for truly premium solution - you can upgrade to our premium subscription any time.