Free VPN for Chrome - VPN Chrome extension without limits

The most reliable and secure VPN proxy for you browser

Planet VPN – The best VPN Plugin for Chrome

Privacy

Anonymous Browsing

Each user gets free access to all web resources and can visit any websites in general. Prevent anyone from tracking you, whether it is your ISP or some intrusive third-party.

Access websites safely

You don’t have to worry anymore about censorship or blocked websites. Say goodbye to websites that are geo-blocked and get private access to any content you want.

Stable Connection

Our VPN offers a very steady connection thanks to hundreds of Chrome VPN proxy servers world-wide. Choose the one you prefer and enjoy an uninterrupted connection.

Security

100% secure connection

Our VPN comes with the highest encryption standard to provide you with a highly safe and protected connection.

Hide your traffic

Our VPN hides your IP address, which means that nobody can know where the traffic is coming from. Your data is completely secure and nobody has access to any of your browsing-related data, including passwords and sites visited.

Secure Wi-Fi

Don’t be afraid anymore to connect to Wi-Fi in a public place, our VPN makes sure that your data is protected so that you can connect everywhere you like

Protection

Data Encryption

We build an extremely strong VPN using the OpenVPN protocol combined with state-of-the-art RSA 2048-bit encryption

Protection everywhere

Our VPN everywhere, in any country you are, on any network you are using and for any internet-based content that you want to access

Preventing Surveillance

Nobody likes the idea of being watched, hide your online activity from everyone, including your Internet Service Provider

Add Planet VPN to Chrome

3 simple steps to setup your VPN Chrome extension

1. Download
Download Planet VPN extension from Chrome Store
    2. Start
    The VPN add-on for Chrome will be automatically added to your browser panel, just click on it
      3. Connect
      Select a location and connect to the VPN Google Chrome extension
        Why choose the best Google Chrome VPN free - Planet VPN?

        Plenty of VPN locations

        We maintain hundreds of servers around the globe, in over 60 locations

        Full confidentiality

        Conceal your identity online and enjoy full privacy as you visit your favorite websites

        Superior connection reliability and safety

        Don’t get hung up on anymore! Our many servers and robust technology ensure an excellent connection on all devices

        Strong encryption

        We build a robust platform using 2048-bit encryption to make sure that all your precious data stays perfectly private

        Unlimited bandwidth

        We never limit our bandwidth and keep a fully unlimited VPN for Chrome

        Instant access to your favorite websites

        Don’t let any restrictions stand in your way anymore and access any website you’d like from any country

        Unblock and watch Live Streaming

        Circumvent geo-blocking once and for all and access any streaming site you want?

        Compatible with any device

        No matter which device or platform you use, Planet VPN is always compatible with it!

        Smart connection and high speed

        Looking for a fast VPN for Chrome? Our VPN can automatically connect to the nearest proxy server to ensure the highest speed possible and a flawless connection

        Support 24/7

        If you run into any problem, reach out anytime to our friendly support team

        Find out why customers love the best Planet VPN for Chrome

        Robert Woods
        It's a really cool application! With the help of Planet VPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
        Ashlee Fields
        Planet VPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
        Jack Bennett
        I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to Planet VPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.
        Top questions about the best VPN extension for Google Chrome

        How do I use VPN on Chrome?

        First you need to install one. Head to the webstore and search the keyword “Planet VPN”, find our extension and click "Add to Chrome". Next simply turn it on or off by clicking on the extension icon at the top right.

        What is the best free VPN for Chrome?

        Planet VPN is widely regarded as one of the best option because it offers unlimited VPN bandwidth, high speeds and a very reliable encryption. On top of it all it is fully free!

        Does Chrome have a VPN?

        No, Chrome does not have a built-in VPN. Fortunately there are several excellent free VPN Chrome extension options. Do make sure to do your research and only install reputed VPNs such as Planet VPN, to never endanger your precious data.

        How to setup VPN on Google Chrome?

        So how to setup a VPN browser extension? It’s a very simple procedure: start by heading over to the Chrome Webstore and do a search for “Chrome VPN extension”. Click on it and then click on “Add to Chrome” and finally on “Add extension” in the pop-up. That’s it, no other VPN Chrome app settings required.

        • go to the browser settings menu;
        • select the Additional section;
        • click on Extensions;
        • enter Planet VPN in the search bar;
        • download VPN plugin for Google Chrome and add it to the panel;
        • click on the extension icon in the browser panel;
        • register an account (optional);
        • select a server for connection;
        • confirm the connection by clicking the "Connect" button;
        • to disconnect click "Disconnect".

        How do I switch off VPN in Chrome?

        There are two main ways to switch off a chrome VPN plugin. Either you simply want to turn it off, in which case all you have to do is click on the icon of the VPN add-on in Chrome at the top right. Or you want to fully uninstall it, in which case you should click right on that icon and select “Remove from Chrome”. You can also do that from the extensions menu, which you can access by clicking on the three dots at the top right and then selecting More Tool > Extensions.