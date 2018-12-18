Download VPN
Best Free VPN for Windows - download for your PC

The most reliable and secure VPN solution for Windows 10, 8, 7, XP or Vista

  • Unlimited speeds and torrenting
  • Ultimate access to any website
  • Anonymous and secure browsing
  • No bandwidth or time limit for any OS
3 easy steps to setup your vpn

1. Download
    2. Sign in
    Login to the application with credentials, sent to your email
      3. Connect
      Choose a server and connect to VPN

        Download Planet VPN for all Windows Devices

        Planet VPN will run under any Windows desktop PC or laptop, including:

        • Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows x64
        • Huawei MateBook X Pro
        • Dell XPS, Dell Inspiron
        • ASUS ZenBook Flip S, ASUS Chromebook Flip, Asus ROG, ASUS Transformer Mini, ASUS VivoBook
        • MSI GS65 Stealth, MSI Stealth Thin
        • Microsoft Surface Laptop, Microsoft Surface Book
        • Acer Predator Helios, Acer Swift, Acer Switch, Acer Extensa, Acer TravelMate, Acer Aspire
        • Lenovo Ideapad, Lenovo Legion, Lenovo ThinkPad
        • Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air
        • HP Spectre
        • Samsung Notebook
        Planet VPN is supported with any OpenVPN client. Get Premium to download and use OpenVPN configuration files.
        Find out why customers love the best Planet VPN for Windows

        Robert Woods
        It's a really cool application! With the help of Planet VPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
        Ashlee Fields
        Planet VPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
        Jack Bennett
        I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to Planet VPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.
        Key Features of Planet VPN for Windows

        Fastest
        Fastest
        Planet VPN provides the best connection speeds on the market
        Torrents
        Torrents
        Enjoy using torrents anonymously with Planet VPN
        Kill Switch function
        Kill Switch function
        If your VPN connection is lost our app blocks all your traffic to prevent unencrypted traffic from your Windows PC or laptop
        Protects your privacy
        Protects your privacy
        Planet VPN app doesn't track you or collect your personal data, you can use Free OpenVPN application with our configuration files to be sure
        Highly anonymous
        Highly anonymous
        Provides solid anonymity and secures your internet connection
        Wide Network
        Wide Network
        Lots of VPN locations to choose from, we have over 60 countries
        Solid Encryption
        Solid Encryption
        OpenVPN protocol provides the best encryption for your pc
        Support
        Support
        Live chat support on website or email ticket system for complex questions
