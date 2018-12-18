Download VPN
Best Free VPN for Mac

The most reliable and secure VPN solution for macOS X HighSierra, MacOS Mojave, macOS Catalina, macOS Big Sur, macOS Monterey, macOS Ventura and macOS Sonoma

  • No limitations on data transfer, time, or bandwidth usage
  • Robust no-logging policy
  • Each server worldwide has powerful hard drive encryption enabled
  • No need for registration or personal information
3 easy steps to setup your vpn

1. Download
download
    2. Sign in
    signin
    Login to the application with credentials, sent to your email
      3. Connect
      connect
      Choose a server and connect to VPN

        Download Planet VPN for all Apple Devices

        You can install our free VPN for MacOS on any device such as iMacs, MacBooks, and iPads. You can browse the web anonymously and safeguard your personal information with a VPN, which adds an extra layer of security and privacy to your online activities. When using public Wi-Fi networks, using a VPN on your MacOS device can be especially crucial because these networks are frequently unprotected and open to cyberattacks.

        Real user reviews of Planet VPN across multiple platforms

        Trustpilot
        star star star star
        Rated 4.8 out of 5 141 reviews
        Windows
        star star star star
        Rated 4.6 out of 5 2475 reviews
        300 563+ Installs
        Google reviews
        star star star star
        Rated 4.9 out of 5 1784 reviews

        Key Features of Planet VPN for Mac:

        Ensures privacy
        Our free VPN for MAC prioritizes user privacy through its strict no-logs policy and not sharing data with third parties. Additionally, every server around the world features strong hard drive encryption
        Quickest
        Planet VPN for Mac provides the best connection speeds on the market
        Torrents
        Utilize Planet VPN to enjoy anonymous torrenting
        Kill Switch function
        Our app blocks all traffic if your VPN connection drops, preventing your Mac from sending unencrypted traffic
        Unrestricted time and data usage
        There are no restrictions on browsing, streaming or downloading content when using Planet VPN as it offers unlimited bandwidth and lifetime data transfer
        Wide Network
        There are over 60 countries to choose from when it comes to VPN locations
        Solid Encryption
        OpenVPN protocol provides the best encryption for your Mac
        Support
        Whether you have a complex query, our website offers 24/7 live chat support or an email ticketing system to help you
        Multiple advantages can be seen in using our free VPN on your Mac, especially in today's world of increased connectivity where online privacy and security are more important than ever. Some of the main advantages of using a Planet VPN on your Mac include the following:

        • Enhanced security: Increasing your online security is one of the main benefits of using a free VPN for Mac. Your Internet traffic is encrypted by a VPN, virtually eliminating the possibility of data interception and reading.
        • Privacy Protection: By hiding your IP address and making it more difficult to trace your online activities, a VPN can also help to safeguard your online privacy. This can be especially helpful if you want your ISP, advertisers, and other third parties to be unable to access your browsing history and other online activities.
        • Access to geographically restricted content: our free VPN for Mac can assist you in gaining access to material that may be restricted in your area, such as streaming services or websites that are only accessible in specific nations.
        • Better performance: In some circumstances, connecting to a VPN server on your Mac that is closer to your location can enhance Internet performance.
        • Savings: Lastly, by enabling you to take advantage of cheaper prices for goods and services that may be more expensive in your area, using a free VPN on your MacOS can help you save money.