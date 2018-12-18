Best Free VPN for Mac

3 easy steps to setup your vpn
Download Planet VPN for all Apple Devices
You can install our free VPN for MacOS on any device such as iMacs, MacBooks, and iPads. You can browse the web anonymously and safeguard your personal information with a VPN, which adds an extra layer of security and privacy to your online activities. When using public Wi-Fi networks, using a VPN on your MacOS device can be especially crucial because these networks are frequently unprotected and open to cyberattacks.
Key Features of Planet VPN for Mac:
Multiple advantages can be seen in using our free VPN on your Mac, especially in today's world of increased connectivity where online privacy and security are more important than ever. Some of the main advantages of using a Planet VPN on your Mac include the following:
- Enhanced security: Increasing your online security is one of the main benefits of using a free VPN for Mac. Your Internet traffic is encrypted by a VPN, virtually eliminating the possibility of data interception and reading.
- Privacy Protection: By hiding your IP address and making it more difficult to trace your online activities, a VPN can also help to safeguard your online privacy. This can be especially helpful if you want your ISP, advertisers, and other third parties to be unable to access your browsing history and other online activities.
- Access to geographically restricted content: our free VPN for Mac can assist you in gaining access to material that may be restricted in your area, such as streaming services or websites that are only accessible in specific nations.
- Better performance: In some circumstances, connecting to a VPN server on your Mac that is closer to your location can enhance Internet performance.
- Savings: Lastly, by enabling you to take advantage of cheaper prices for goods and services that may be more expensive in your area, using a free VPN on your MacOS can help you save money.