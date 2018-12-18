Save when booking Hotels with free VPN

How To Book A Specific Hotel Room, Cheaper
Many goods and services are subject to price discrimination on the via the internet, and all of it depends on the region from which you browser the pricing. Depending on the country you search from, the prices may vary drastically! You can save hundreds of dollars on hotel reservations using a VPN connection that can show that you are supposedly looking at hotel room deals from a third world country!
When you connect to a VPN, you hide your actual IP address and the service sees the one that matches your chosen country, which in most cases, has lower prices.
How to Book a Hotel at a Lower Price Using a VPN?
Hide your IP from the sites of hotels and tour agencies by using these simple, yet effective 3 steps.
Download
Download and install the application on your device.
Connect
Connect to one of our servers.
Visit
Visit any website without restrictions
How Much Can You save When Booking Via Planet VPN
According to certain independent studies, it is said that people who use these VPN techniques to save some money when booking flights and hotel rooms, save up to 40% percent!
Travel agencies and hotel booking services play on people's fears - a person who infinitely updates the page with aggregator offers and sees that the price rises, thinks that this happens for objective reasons (for example, because hotel rooms are quickly running out and high demand ).
And in the end, he booked the hotel at a very high price. However, using a VPN, you can beat marketers with their own weapons and book a hotel cheaper:
Connect to Planet VPN
Open the site with the proposals of hotels in the “Incognito” tab
As an example, suppose you are in the USA and want to travel around Eastern Europe, you need to book a hotel in Prague for a couple of days. We go to a major international website for searching and booking hotels, choose hotels, we remember prices. The hotel we chose as an example costs $ 375 for a two night stay.
Now we start the VPN application, select the server in Indonesia, connect, open the Incognito tab in the browser, go to the same site, but now for IP from Indonesia.
We also indicate that we are looking for a hotel in Prague for such and such numbers and with such wishes. Firstly, you will see other offers with more affordable prices initially, and secondly, that hotel that we looked after for $ 375, now it will be on the same dates and with the same conditions is available at a discount of 39%! Already $ 229 instead of $ 375, not to mention the fact that you can find a more comfortable and interesting hotel that you have not seen in the list at the desired price.
And this is just one example of savings and hotel bookings. By choosing a country with a lower standard of living in the VPN application or the country you want to visit, you can either significantly save on hotel reservations, or book a better option for the same money.
How do hotel services adjust prices?
Most hotel booking services and travel agency sites collect as much information as possible about their visitors.
The first thing they focus on is IP. Having received the IP address of your device, they can determine at least the country where you are located. Based on this data, using various algorithms that marketers have come up with to increase profits, you will be shown certain hotels that have paid agencies and services for targeting an audience from your region, not to mention the services themselves, which receive a good percentage from the sales that come through their websites.
It is more advantageous for services and agencies to offer you options that are more expensive or hide real discounts from you to maximize profits.
With Planet VPN you not only hide and change your IP address, but also protect all the data you send over the Internet.
This is especially true for travelers who use public WiFi access points.
Use Planet VPN to save money when booking flights and hotels via the internet!