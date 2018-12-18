VPN Configuration on Wi-Fi Router - the best setup for you

A VPN, or virtual private network, is essential for protecting your online activities, especially when using a public Wi-Fi network or accessing the Internet from a remote location. Usually, VPNs are installed on individual devices, such as desktops, laptops, and smartphones. However, using a VPN on a router has even more benefits, making it an ideal solution for protecting your entire home network.

One of the most important benefits of using a VPN on a router is that all devices on your network are automatically protected. This includes all your smart home devices, game consoles, and streaming media players. This means that your entire home network is protected by one VPN connection, saving you the hassle of setting up separate VPNs for each device.

Another benefit of using a VPN on your router is that it provides complete anonymity and privacy for all your devices. Your online activities are encrypted and routed through the VPN server, masking your IP address and ensuring your browsing history and personal information remains private.

In addition, using a VPN on your router allows you to bypass geographical restrictions and access content otherwise restricted in your region.

Thus, a VPN on your router is a reliable and convenient way to protect your entire home network, watch your online privacy, and access content with geographical restrictions.