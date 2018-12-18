Free VPN for Edge - Best Extension without limits

One of the main benefits of using a free VPN in the Edge browser is the tight integration between the browser and the operating system. The edge browser was developed by Microsoft and is included with Windows 10 as the default browser. This means that it is designed to work seamlessly with the Windows operating system, including VPNs.

Another benefit of using a VPN in Edge browser is its increased security level. When you use a VPN, your internet traffic is encrypted, making it much harder for hackers and other attackers to intercept your data. Using a VPN in the Edge browser ensures that your online activity is protected no matter where you are.

Edge browser also offers some unique features that make it an ideal choice for VPN users. For example, the Edge browser has a built-in feature called "Private Browsing," which allows you to browse the web without leaving any traces on your computer. This can be useful if you want to access sensitive information or share a computer.

Finally, using a Planet VPN in your browser's Edge can also help you bypass geographical restrictions and access content unavailable in your area. By connecting to a VPN server in another country, you can appear as if you are in that country, giving you access to otherwise unavailable content.

In conclusion, using our free VPN in an Edge browser can provide users several benefits. With built-in support for various VPN protocols, tight integration with the Windows operating system, and unique features like InPrivate browsing and Collections, the edge browser is an ideal choice for anyone who wants to protect their online privacy and security. Additionally, by using a free VPN in the Edge browser, you can bypass geographic restrictions and access content unavailable in your region.