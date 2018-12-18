Free VPN Extension for Opera - without limits and registration

The Opera browser is a popular web browser that offers a built-in VPN service. Users can get several benefits by using a free VPN in Opera browser.

First, a Planet VPN in the Opera browser can increase online privacy. A VPN encrypts a user's data and hides their IP address, making it difficult for third parties to track their online activities. Our free VPN service for Opera doesn't log, meaning the user's online activities aren't recorded. This can be especially useful when accessing public Wi-Fi networks or when users want to keep their online activities private.

Second, using a free VPN in the Opera browser can provide an extra layer of security. A VPN can protect users from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and phishing attacks. By encrypting data transmitted between a user's device and the Internet, a VPN can prevent hackers from intercepting sensitive information such as passwords, credit card details, and personal information.

Finally, a Planet VPN in the Opera browser can access restricted content. A VPN allows users to bypass geographic restrictions and access content unavailable in their region. This can be useful when accessing content determined by the government or the website. By changing a user's IP address, a VPN can make it appear that the user is accessing content from another country, thus allowing them to bypass geographic restrictions.

Thus, using a free VPN in the Opera browser can provide several benefits, such as online privacy, security, and access to restricted content.