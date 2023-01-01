Advantages of using free Egyptian VPN server

The fact that all internet providers keep track of all user traffic, does not come as a surprise. All information regarding your online activity including the URLs of visited websites and services with timestamp, personal data, uploaded files, videos etc. Our free Egyptian VPN server would encrypt all your traffic, which in turn disables internet providers from accessing your data. This function additionally covers the adult content, making it impossible for the information about your private online activity to be traced back to your device.

Planet VPN does not store any activity logs of the users, but in addition our VPN server’s hard disks in Egypt are fully encrypted. And if the HDDs happen to be somehow extracted from the server with the intent to get access to the system files, that would not be possible.

Egyptian VPN provides you with a completely secure connection to all local websites and services including Egyptian banks, media, government and other services.