Connection to the Belarusian VPN server through Planet VPN from any of your devices provides completely anonymous and safe internet connection from Belarusian IP. Planet VPN protects your personal data by traffic encryption and allows full access to the local online resources.
Our service guarantees secure encryption of the transmitted data whenever you are using public WiFi hotspots in restaurants, gas stations, airports etc. Direct connection to these networks leads to possibilities of numerous security breaches, such as the theft of personal data, credit card data and other confidential information transmitted through public WiFi from your device. Planet VPN helps to eliminate those risks while ensuring your anonymity.
3 steps to get Belarusian IP with Planet VPN
Step 1
Simply press “Download for free” on this webpage. Our VPN supports all major operating systems and devices.
Step 2
The installation process may vary depending on the type of your device. Planet VPN will either be downloaded on your PC, or you will be redirected to Play Market or Apple Store, where it will be installed on your mobile.
Step 3
Once the app is downloaded, you are free to install it and start straight away. Choose the desired VPN server from the list, in this case being Belarusian VPN.
Your device connects to your chosen free server and you get a fully anonymous and secure VPN connection. Account registration is not required, you don’t need to enter your personal data in order to start using Planet VPN with our free VPN servers.
Advantages of using free Belarusian VPN server
The fact that all internet providers keep track of all user traffic, does not come as a surprise. All information regarding your online activity including the URLs of visited websites and services with timestamp, personal data, uploaded files, videos etc. Our free Belarusian VPN server would encrypt all your traffic, which in turn disables internet providers from accessing your data. This function additionally covers the adult content, making it impossible for the information about your private online activity to be traced back to your device.
Planet VPN does not store any activity logs of the users, but in addition our VPN server’s hard disks in Belarus are fully encrypted. And if the HDDs happen to be somehow extracted from the server with the intent to get access to the system files, that would not be possible.
Belarusian VPN provides you with a completely secure connection to all local websites and services including Belarusian banks, media, government and other services.
We are trusted by more than 1 million users worldwide - join us!
PLANET VPN - SAFE, RELIABLE & PRIVATE
Free servers in 5 countries to your choice without restrictions
Support for all operating systems: Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS
Extension for all browsers with Smart Filters: Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge
1260+ servers · more than 60 countries · 5 continents for Premium accounts
Using the application without registering and entering personal data
We do not track data, do not keep connection logs, we provide reliable servers with VPN channel encryption