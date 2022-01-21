EN
Download VPN

Best VPN buy - get all the features of the paid version

  • Checkbox
    Maximum connection speed
  • Checkbox
    More than 60 locations, 1260 servers
  • Checkbox
    Support for torrents, P2P protocol
  • Checkbox
    Optimized for Netflix, Youtube, Disney+ and other
  • Checkbox
    No ads
  • Checkbox
    Special servers Double VPN, Onion-over-VPN
  • Checkbox
    Game servers with low ping
  • Checkbox
    Configurations for routers and third-party VPN apps
  • Checkbox
    Support 24/7 online chat
  • Checkbox
    There is a Smart filter in browser extension. It means you can filter as many websites as you want
1
Currency selection:
USD
GBP
EUR
RUB
1 month
9.99
 
$ / mo.
 
9.99$ billed monthly
3 years + 1 year
Free
1.99
 
$ / mo.
479.52$
 
95.55$ billed once
The best price
Save
80%
1 year
3.99
 
$ / mo.
119.88$
 
47.88$ billed once
Save
60%
2

Enter your e-mail

3

Select your payment method

Bitcoin
Bitcoin (Lightning Network)
Bitcoin Cash
Litecoin
BNB Coin (Mainnet)
BNB Coin (ERC-20)
Dai (ERC20)
Dash
Dogecoin
Ether Classic
SHIBA INU (ERC20)
SHIBA INU (BSC Chain)
Solana
TRON
TrueUSD
TrueUSD (Tron/TRC20)
USD Coin (ERC20)
USD Coin (BSC Chain)
Tether USD (BC Chain)
Tether USD (BSC Chain)
Tether USD (ERC20)
Tether USD (Solana)
Tether USD (Tron/TRC20)
Monero

Subscribe and get:

  • Checkbox
    1260+ Reliable, Unlimited and Secure VPN servers
  • Checkbox
    Up to 10 devices simultaneously
  • Checkbox
    VPN applications for all your devices and platforms
  • Checkbox
    DNS and IP leak prevention, no-logs policy

You already have an active subscription

To change the tariff plan, you must first cancel the subscription in the App Store

How to cancel a subscription?
1.Open the Settings app on your smartphone
2.Click on your Apple ID
3.Select the "Subscriptions" section
4.Select a Planet VPN subscription to manage
5.Click "Cancel Subscription"

You already have an active subscription

To change the tariff plan, you must first cancel the subscription in the Play Market

How to cancel a subscription?
1.Open the Play Market app on your phone
2.In the upper right corner, click on the profile avatar
3.Go to "Payments and Subscriptions"
4.Select the "Subscriptions" section
5.Select a FreePlanetVPN subscription to manage
6.Click "Cancel Subscription". If there is no such option to cancel, then the subscription has already been canceled and will not be renewed

You already have an active subscription

To change the tariff plan, you must first cancel the current subscription

Manage Subscription

You already have an active subscription

To change your plan, you must first cancel your AppGallery subscription

How to cancel a subscription?
1.Open the "Settings" app on your smartphone
2.Click on your Huawei Account
3.Go to "Payments & Purchases"
4.Select the "Subscriptions" section
5.Select a Planet VPN subscription to manage
6.Click "Unsubscribe"

You already have an active subscription

To change your plan, you must first cancel your Amazon subscription

How to cancel a subscription?
1.Open the "AppStore" app on your smartphone
2.Click on "Settings" button
3.Select the "Subscriptions" section
4.Select a Planet VPN subscription to manage
5.Click "Unsubscribe"

index.modal.order-paypal.title

index.modal.order-paypal.text

index.modal.order-paypal.button

Oops!

Something went wrong.

Please try again later or contact our

Key Benefits of Planet VPN

Secure connections on any device
Our VPN app works great with any device or operating system. High internet speeds guaranteed! All your incoming and outgoing traffic is encrypted with 256-bit encryption algorithms
Servers all over the world
We have servers around every corner of the globe. Europe, USA, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Indonesia, South Africa and many more!
24/7 Support
If you have any questions in regards to Planet VPN, feel free to get in contact with our customer support team. They will gladly answer any questions you have. Our technical support team works 24/7!
No logs
Planet VPN does not store any user activity logs due to the registration in the jurisdiction of the Romania. Total anonymity and freedom for all of our users is guaranteed

Still have questions?

We know exactly what you want to ask if you're ready to buy a VPN. We have prepared answers to the most frequently asked questions
What do you get when purchasing a Planet VPN subscription?
Full-featured VPN service including:
  • PC support - Windows, macOS, Linux;
  • native apps for Android and IOS devices;
  • browser extensions for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Yandex Browser and Firefox;
  • custom OpenVPN config and router support;
  • support for up to 10 devices simultaneously.
What personal information Planet VPN saves?
Planet VPN only saves user email addresses, since they are directly tied to your subscription plan, if you purchase one. No other data is saved or stored by Planet VPN
Do you keep my payment details?
All payments are processed via third parties, so Planet VPN does not store any of your payment information. This way Planet VPN guarantees maximum protection of your personal data
Does Planet VPN keep any user activity logs?
Planet VPN does not store any user activity logs, in accordance with the user agreement
Do you have traffic or access speed limits?
There are no restrictions in traffic or speed. You will use the Internet according to the conditions of your Internet service provider
Can I cancel my subscription whenever?
If at any point in time you wish to cancel your subscription to our services, you can do so within just a few clicks
Can I get a refund for my subscription?
If, for any reason, you decide to cancel your subscription, you can do so within the first 30 days of your purchase. You will be refunded the full amount
Can I use torrents via Planet VPN?
You can most certainly enjoy watching torrents via Planet VPN
Can my internet service provider track my traffic if I use Planet VPN?
When using Planet VPN all of your inbound and outbound traffic is encrypted
Can I safely connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots with Planet VPN?
With Planet VPN you can without hesitation connect to any public Wi-Fi Hotspots. Enjoy encrypted inbound and outbound traffic with Planet VPN
What are the limitations when using Planet VPN?
The main restrictions that are present when using our service is not to violate the laws of the country in which you are located, and not to attempt to commit any illegal actions while using Planet VPN
Are there discounted prices when paying for longer subscriptions?

Each user who purchases a long-term subscription plan gets a fairly decent discount at checkout.

Long-term subscriptions can be rather profitable.

When buying a 3 year subscription, you save 80%

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why VPN is important?

arrow-down

A VPN is important for several reasons:

  1. Privacy and Security: VPNs encrypt your internet connection, protecting your data from hackers and eavesdroppers, especially on public Wi-Fi networks.
  2. Anonymity: VPNs mask your IP address, making it impossible for websites, advertisers, and even your Internet Service Provider (ISP) to track your online activities.
  3. Access to Local Services: When travelling, a VPN allows you to connect to servers in your home country, making it easier to access local websites and services securely.
  4. Enhanced Online Experience: VPNs can improve your connection speed and stability for activities like gaming and streaming.

Using a service like Planet VPN ensures you get these benefits.

Are VPN legal in us?

arrow-down

Yes, using a VPN is legal in the United States. It is essential to keep your data safe by encrypting your internet connection, protecting your personal information, and ensuring your online privacy. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) helps you achieve this by securing your data from hackers, identity thieves, and other online threats. It also allows you to browse the internet anonymously, safeguarding your digital footprint and enhancing your online security.

Why VPN won't connect?

arrow-down

Several reasons might cause your VPN to have connection issues:

  • Network Instability: An unstable internet connection can prevent the VPN from connecting.
  • Server Overload: The server you’re trying to connect to may be overloaded with too many users.
  • Firewall or Antivirus Interference: These programs can sometimes block VPN connections.
  • Incorrect Settings: Incorrect VPN settings can lead to connection failures.
  • Outdated Software: Ensure your VPN app is up-to-date to avoid compatibility issues.
  • Using a reliable service like Planet VPN can help minimise these issues, as it provides robust server management and support.

Which VPN protocol is best?

arrow-down

Several factors can cause your VPN to experience connection problems:

  • Unstable Internet Connection: A weak or unstable internet connection can disrupt your VPN connection.
  • Server Overload: The VPN server you’re trying to connect to might be overloaded with too many users, causing connection issues.
  • Firewall or Antivirus Interference: Sometimes, firewall or antivirus software can block VPN connections.
  • Incorrect VPN Settings: Improperly configured VPN settings can prevent a successful connection.
  • Outdated VPN Software: Ensure that your VPN software is up-to-date to avoid compatibility problems.
  • Using a reliable service like Planet VPN can help reduce these issues, thanks to its robust server management and support. Additionally, Planet VPN offers 24/7 customer support via live chat or email, ensuring you can get help whenever you need it.

Can VPN make internet faster?

arrow-down

Several common reasons can cause your VPN to experience connection problems:

  1. Unstable Internet Connection: A weak or unstable internet connection can disrupt your VPN connection.
    Solution: Ensure you have a stable internet connection by testing your network and possibly restarting your router.
  2. Server Overload: The VPN server you’re trying to connect to might be overloaded with too many users.
    Solution: Try connecting to a different server. Planet VPN’s AI can automatically select the best server for optimal performance.
  3. Firewall or Antivirus Interference: Sometimes, firewall or antivirus software can block VPN connections.
    Solution: Temporarily disable your firewall or antivirus software and try reconnecting. You can also add the VPN app to the exception list in your firewall or antivirus settings.
  4. Outdated VPN Software: Ensure that your VPN software is up-to-date to avoid compatibility problems.
    Solution: Update your VPN app to the latest version to ensure compatibility and access to new features.
  5. ISP Restrictions: Some Internet Service Providers (ISPs) may block VPN traffic.
    Solution: Use alternative VPN protocols such as OpenVPN or IKEv2, which may bypass ISP restrictions more effectively.
  6. Other Issues: Sometimes, issues with your VPN account can prevent you from connecting.
    Solution: Ensure your subscription is active and there are no account-related issues. Contact Planet VPN’s 24/7 customer support via live chat or email for assistance.
    Using a reliable service like Planet VPN can help minimise these issues, as it provides robust server management and support, along with 24/7 customer support via live chat or email to help resolve any problems promptly.

Can VPN be tracked by police?

arrow-down

With Planet VPN, absolutely not. We do not store logs of your online activities, ensuring your privacy and security. Planet VPN operates under Romanian laws, which are favourable for privacy protection. In Romania, there are strict data protection laws, and VPN providers are not required to keep logs of user activities. This means that even if law enforcement authorities request information from us, we have nothing to provide, as we do not retain any data that could be used to track your online activities. So, rest assured that your privacy is safeguarded when using Planet VPN.

Can VPN change ip address?

arrow-down

Yes, a VPN can change your IP address. When you connect to a VPN server, your IP address appears as the IP address of the server. This helps mask your true location and can be used to access local services while traveling or to maintain your anonymity online. Planet VPN makes this process seamless with its easy-to-use interface and AI-driven server selection.