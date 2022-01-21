With Planet VPN, absolutely not. We do not store logs of your online activities, ensuring your privacy and security. Planet VPN operates under Romanian laws, which are favourable for privacy protection. In Romania, there are strict data protection laws, and VPN providers are not required to keep logs of user activities. This means that even if law enforcement authorities request information from us, we have nothing to provide, as we do not retain any data that could be used to track your online activities. So, rest assured that your privacy is safeguarded when using Planet VPN.