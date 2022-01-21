Still have questions?
We know exactly what you want to ask if you're ready to buy a VPN. We have prepared answers to the most frequently asked questions
What do you get when purchasing a Planet VPN subscription?
Full-featured VPN service including:
-
PC support - Windows, macOS, Linux;
-
native apps for Android and IOS devices;
-
browser extensions for Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Yandex Browser and Firefox;
-
custom OpenVPN config and router support;
-
support for up to 10 devices simultaneously.
What personal information Planet VPN saves?
Planet VPN only saves user email addresses, since they are directly tied to your subscription plan, if you purchase one. No other data is saved or stored by Planet VPN
Do you keep my payment details?
All payments are processed via third parties, so Planet VPN does not store any of your payment information. This way Planet VPN guarantees maximum protection of your personal data
Does Planet VPN keep any user activity logs?
Planet VPN does not store any user activity logs, in accordance with the user agreement
Do you have traffic or access speed limits?
There are no restrictions in traffic or speed. You will use the Internet according to the conditions of your Internet service provider
Can I cancel my subscription whenever?
If at any point in time you wish to cancel your subscription to our services, you can do so within just a few clicks
Can I get a refund for my subscription?
If, for any reason, you decide to cancel your subscription, you can do so within the first 30 days of your purchase. You will be refunded the full amount
Can I use torrents via Planet VPN?
You can most certainly enjoy watching torrents via Planet VPN
Can my internet service provider track my traffic if I use Planet VPN?
When using Planet VPN all of your inbound and outbound traffic is encrypted
Can I safely connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots with Planet VPN?
With Planet VPN you can without hesitation connect to any public Wi-Fi Hotspots. Enjoy encrypted inbound and outbound traffic with Planet VPN
What are the limitations when using Planet VPN?
The main restrictions that are present when using our service is not to violate the laws of the country in which you are located, and not to attempt to commit any illegal actions while using Planet VPN
Are there discounted prices when paying for longer subscriptions?
Each user who purchases a long-term subscription plan gets a fairly decent discount at checkout.
Long-term subscriptions can be rather profitable.
When buying a 3 year subscription, you save 80%