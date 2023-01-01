Advantages of using free Germanian VPN server

Planet VPN does not store any activity logs of the users, but in addition our VPN server’s hard disks in Germany are fully encrypted. And if the HDDs happen to be somehow extracted from the server with the intent to get access to the system files, that would not be possible.

Get an additional layer of security while using dating and adult websites and services: your internet provider will not be able to record your online activity and traffic, you will keep your identity anonymous.

Germanian VPN provides you with a completely secure connection to all local websites and services including Germanian banks, media, government and other services.

Our Germanian VPN provides free access to the local libraries of global streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney +, Youtube etc.