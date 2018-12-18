Free VPN for public Wi-Fi

Nevertheless, most of the time these passwords are written right inside the restaurant or hotel where the public WiFi is provided. In 98% of case, the WiFi does not have any additional protection except for the password. Person who is at least acquainted with IT can gain control over the WiFi spot, and therefore the data that passes through it. The consequences can be very diverse, from the leakage of some personal data to the theft of funds from accounts used for online payment of cards or the theft of important commercial information.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that public WiFI spots are evil and should be avoided. With Planet VPN - you securely encrypt your internet activity in such a way that nobody is able to get a hold of your information!