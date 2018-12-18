Data encryption and security with free VPN

The Importance of VPN Encryption

Internet providers, employers, owners of public WiFi access points, site owners, all of them are just a short list of those who constantly monitor Internet traffic for various purposes.

Some, in order to censor the resources visited. Others, to keep track of what work is being done by their employees, and some monitor the connections out of pure curiosity. The most common reason that people monitor what is being search via the internet is for data, which can later on be sold to the highest bidder.

Thanks to the modern day VPN technology's and reliable 256-bit encryption

