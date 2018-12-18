The primary user ID on the Internet is the IP address. It can be local and public. During a virus scan, the system issues both types of addresses.

When it comes to public IPs, they are unique and used to serve as a tool to identify each user on the Internet. When you enable the VPN, your real address is hidden and others can see the one that matches the connection server on the virtual private network. The user is provided with full information protection and privacy on the network.

If the actual IP will be detected through the WebRTC when you use the VPN, it means that an unauthorized person can see it and use it for user identification. All you have to do is run the WebRTC Leak test to see if your address is detected - if it is, then your privacy is compromised.

The local IP is not unique because it is assigned by the router and can be reused by other routers at different locations on the planet. If a third party identifies the local IP, there is no threat to the user data. If you are running a WebRTC Leak Test and this address is displayed, everything is safe and correct as your privacy is protected.