With the Planet VPN service you can find out your IP address and make it invisible to other users.

Virtual Private Network is a unique technology that allows you to hide the user's address, thus protecting the user from the risk of intrusion by unauthorized persons into files and computer. When you connect a VPN to a network, not your IP will be displayed, but the one that corresponds to the connection server (for example, it can be American, British, Australian or any other). This way, all participants in the web space will see you as if you were in the server country and your real location will be hidden from view.

When you connect to the Planet VPN service, all data for subsequent transmission will enter an encrypted and secure tunnel, which is hidden from prying eyes and even from the provider, thus preventing surveillance of your online activities. You will also be able to check your IP address using additional service options. Just enable VPN and it will immediately hide your IP address - the network will show that you are in India or France, in any other country, depending on the selected connection server.