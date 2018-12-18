Even if you have the best VPN connected, alas, its technical capabilities do not guarantee the protection of DNS queries from your computer or mobile device. And this factor does not depend on the reliability of traffic encryption. If there is a DNS leak, it means that outsiders will see the web resources you visit, what actions you perform, and what applications you open and use for personal purposes.

DNS is a special system of address books, which is directly related to all manipulations that you make while visiting the Internet. For example, a browser or application uses DNS to perform a server search to generate a subsequent connection between services and sites that the client requires. The device forwards requests and receives response instructions to search for the target data. Consequently, it is DNS queries that determine the overall level of confidentiality of user data and can also pose a security risk. Checking DNS is easy - connect Planet VPN and free yourself from cyber threats.