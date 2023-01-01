The Best Free VPN for WhatsApp

Why Pick Planet VPN for WhatsApp?

Planet VPN is a top choice when you need a VPN. First and foremost, it offers a powerful free version. 5 servers are free to use for a lifetime with no registration required. It's simple: get the app, pick a location that works with WhatsApp, and you're good to go.

Want to use WhatsApp in places like the Netherlands or Australia? Planet VPN has servers everywhere. They also make sure your chats remain just between you and your friends, with no stored records.