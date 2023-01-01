The Best Free VPN for Firestick and Fire TV in 2023

Why use a VPN for Firestick?

A VPN is a valuable tool for protecting your online privacy and maintaining security when using an Amazon Firestick. Planet VPN offers the best free VPN for Firestick, which encrypts all data that is transferred between your Firestick and the VPN service, to prevent others logged on to the same network as you from eavesdropping on your traffic, including your ISP. In addition to these security benefits, routing your traffic through a VPN server can improve your connection speed by bypassing throttling measures by ISPs and skipping internet congestion.

If you're looking for a robust VPN to use with Firestick and Fire TV, we recommend Planet VPN because it is fast, reliable, and easy to use. Plus, it's compatible with all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Fire TV.