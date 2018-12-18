VPN for Yandex Browser - free VPN extension for Yandex

How do I switch off VPN in Yandex Browser?

There are two main ways to switch off a Yandex VPN plugin. Either you simply want to turn it off, in which case all you have to do is click on the icon of the VPN add-on in Yandex Browser at the top right. Or you want to fully uninstall it, in which case you should click right on that icon and select “Remove from Yandex”. You can also do that from the extensions menu, which you can access by clicking on the three dots at the top right and then selecting More Tool > Extensions.