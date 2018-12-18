VPN for Yandex Browser - free VPN extension for Yandex

Planet VPN - The best vpn extension for Yandex Browser
Confidentiality
Anonymous Browsing
Each user gets free access to all web resources, you can visit absolutely all sites. Thanks to the best VPN for Yandex Browser, no one sees your real IP address, complete confidentiality and anonymity are maintained, since the IP is changed to the address of another country through an available connection server.
Access to any website
Free VPN extension for Yandex Browser removes restrictions from social networks, regional sites, resources intended only for adults and blocked in your country or where you are now. You will be able to visit any site you need and no one will follow your actions.
Stable connection
Our VPN for Yandex Browser has many servers for connection located on almost all continents, which indicates an uninterrupted connection and the ability to organize a high-quality and stable data stream.
Protection
100% secure connection
Access to private data for users that are stored in the memory of a PC or mobile device is protected and hidden from unauthorized persons. With the Planet VPN extension in your Yandex Browser, you are guaranteed complete security of transmitted information, payment data, correspondence, in order to work and communicate comfortably and anonymously on the Internet.
Hides your traffic
By changing your real IP to a server located in another country, no one will be able to follow you and find out your geographic location. Traffic is hidden not only from the prying eyes of intruders, but even from your ISP.
Secure WiFi
If you connect to a public Wi-Fi network in a cafe, mall, gas station or any other place, our vpn extension will take care of preventing any leakage of your traffic, your personal data and payment information when making online purchases or payments. You no longer need to be afraid of public networks in unfamiliar places.
Protection
Data encryption
Thanks to the use of effective encryption protocols, it is possible to protect user traffic and hide it from unauthorized persons. VPN extension for Yandex Browser allows you to hide your entire search history, as well as ensure complete anonymity on the Internet.
All around protection
Affordable protection on all the devices you use. You can install the Yandex Browser VPN extension on your PC or laptop and use your account on multiple devices at the same time.
Surveillance Prevention
Encryption technologies allow you to protect all personal data and files of the user, the risk of observation and surveillance of your actions by third parties is reduced to almost zero.
Why choose the best Yandex Browser VPN free - Planet VPN?
How do I use VPN on Yandex Browser?
First you need to install one. Head to the webstore and search the keyword “Planet VPN”, find our extension and click "Add to Yandex". Next simply turn it on or off by clicking on the extension icon at the top right.
What is the best free VPN for Yandex Browser?
Planet VPN is widely regarded as one of the best option because it offers unlimited VPN bandwidth, high speeds and a very reliable encryption. On top of it all it is fully free!
Does Yandex Browser have a VPN?
No, Yandex Browser does not have a built-in VPN. Fortunately there are several excellent free VPN Yandex extension options. Do make sure to do your research and only install reputed VPNs such as Planet VPN, to never endanger your precious data.
How to setup VPN on Yandex Browser?
So how to setup a VPN browser extension? It’s a very simple procedure: start by heading over to the Webstore and do a search for “Yandex VPN extension”. Click on it and then click on “Add to Yandex” and finally on “Add extension” in the pop-up. That’s it, no other VPN Yandex app settings required.
- go to the browser settings menu;
- select the Additional section;
- click on Extensions;
- enter Planet VPN in the search bar;
- download VPN plugin for Yandex Browser and add it to the panel;
- click on the extension icon in the browser panel;
- register an account (optional);
- select a server for connection;
- confirm the connection by clicking the "Connect" button;
- to disconnect click "Disconnect".
How do I switch off VPN in Yandex Browser?
There are two main ways to switch off a Yandex VPN plugin. Either you simply want to turn it off, in which case all you have to do is click on the icon of the VPN add-on in Yandex Browser at the top right. Or you want to fully uninstall it, in which case you should click right on that icon and select “Remove from Yandex”. You can also do that from the extensions menu, which you can access by clicking on the three dots at the top right and then selecting More Tool > Extensions.