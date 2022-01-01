Proxy Types, Their Features And Everything There Is To Know About Them

When we use the Internet how we usually do, we connect our devices directly to servers via sites and mobile applications. Thus, servers recognize the IP address of the user and its location and any information that comes from that specific IP. Internet Providers access this information and use it for its commercial purposes such as advertising campaigns, creating a portrait of the users online presence and then sell this information to even bigger corporations. Sadly, at the end of the day, that isn't even the biggest threat online. A much greater threat is posed by hackers who through an unsecure Internet connection can access the user's personal data. If you do not use special tools to protect your data, you can easily fall victim to a hacker. The main target data of hackers are your bank card data, passwords and any form of login credentials that can help them access personal correspondence in your mail or social media channels.

What is a proxy-server

A proxy is an intermediate server that acts as the middleman between a user and other virtual servers. This way you are provided access to websites in a much more secure way. When your data is circulated via proxy servers you can disguise your data from any harmful third parties, including internet providers which may sometimes block certain websites and their content in your specific geographical location. When browsing the web via proxy servers you are given the ability to bypass restrictions and visit sites you need that your ISP has blocked.

How to use a proxy server

Thanks to proxy servers we as internet users are given a change to browse the web with anyone stalking what we browse and what personal information we enter when browsing the web. Internet providers and owners of big commercial websites will not be able to track any of your cyber movements thus, your internet identity and online data is totally safe.

Caching When you frequently visit the same websites, copies of your webpage visits are made and stored on the proxy server. This way when you revisit any website the loading speed is reduced.

Data compression. A virtual machine downloads data files from the Internet, and the user gets the result in a compressed form. This saves external traffic.

Access control. The administrator can restrict access to certain resources to other users. This option also helps to filter intrusive ads and to skip viral software less.

Proxy Server Types

There are 3 main types of proxy servers: transparent, anonymous and reverse. Below you will find a detailed breakdown about each type of server’s and what is the difference between all of them.

Transparent Proxy An open proxy does not change any user data. It handles all HTTP traffic and does not mask the IP address of the user. This type of proxy is most often used by system administrators in offices to restrict employees' access to certain web resources. The biggest disadvantage of this type of proxy is the low level of data protection.

Anonymous Proxy An anonymous proxy changes the IP address of the user. This way it ensures the anonymity of the user's IP address when he or she is browsing the web. This type of proxy slows down the response process in the Internet environment but at the end of the day it does keep the user's internet movements confidential.

Reverse Proxy The Reverse proxy servers extract web pages on behalf of a client from one or more VM. The user then receives this response as if it were coming directly from a proxy server.

How to choose a proxy server

In order to decide on the right proxy, you should consider your wants and needs for the specified servers. Below you will find a list of things you should take into consideration when choosing a proxy server for your cyber needs.