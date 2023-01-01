What is a proxy server and how to use it
When we use the Internet how we usually do, we connect our devices directly to servers via sites and mobile applications. Thus, servers recognize the IP address of the user and its location and any information that comes from that specific IP. Internet Providers access this information and use it for its commercial purposes such as advertising campaigns, creating a portrait of the users online presence and then sell this information to even bigger corporations. Sadly, at the end of the day, that isn't even the biggest threat online. A much greater threat is posed by hackers who through an unsecure Internet connection can access the user's personal data. If you do not use special tools to protect your data, you can easily fall victim to a hacker. The main target data of hackers are your bank card data, passwords and any form of login credentials that can help them access personal correspondence in your mail or social media channels.
Contents
- What is a proxy-server
- How to use a proxy server
- Proxy Server Types
- How to choose a proxy server
- Methods of ensuring security in the online environment
- What is the difference between VPN and Proxy server
- Advantages of use: proxy server and VPN
- What Should You Use, A VPN or Proxy?
What is a proxy-server
A proxy is an intermediate server that acts as the middleman between a user and other virtual servers. This way you are provided access to websites in a much more secure way. When your data is circulated via proxy servers you can disguise your data from any harmful third parties, including internet providers which may sometimes block certain websites and their content in your specific geographical location. When browsing the web via proxy servers you are given the ability to bypass restrictions and visit sites you need that your ISP has blocked.
How to use a proxy server
Thanks to proxy servers we as internet users are given a change to browse the web with anyone stalking what we browse and what personal information we enter when browsing the web. Internet providers and owners of big commercial websites will not be able to track any of your cyber movements thus, your internet identity and online data is totally safe.
- Caching When you frequently visit the same websites, copies of your webpage visits are made and stored on the proxy server. This way when you revisit any website the loading speed is reduced.
- Data compression. A virtual machine downloads data files from the Internet, and the user gets the result in a compressed form. This saves external traffic.
- Access control. The administrator can restrict access to certain resources to other users. This option also helps to filter intrusive ads and to skip viral software less.
Proxy Server Types
There are 3 main types of proxy servers: transparent, anonymous and reverse. Below you will find a detailed breakdown about each type of server’s and what is the difference between all of them.
An open proxy does not change any user data. It handles all HTTP traffic and does not mask the IP address of the user. This type of proxy is most often used by system administrators in offices to restrict employees' access to certain web resources. The biggest disadvantage of this type of proxy is the low level of data protection.
An anonymous proxy changes the IP address of the user. This way it ensures the anonymity of the user's IP address when he or she is browsing the web. This type of proxy slows down the response process in the Internet environment but at the end of the day it does keep the user's internet movements confidential.
The Reverse proxy servers extract web pages on behalf of a client from one or more VM. The user then receives this response as if it were coming directly from a proxy server.
How to choose a proxy server
In order to decide on the right proxy, you should consider your wants and needs for the specified servers. Below you will find a list of things you should take into consideration when choosing a proxy server for your cyber needs.
- The Location Of The Server - The real life location of the server plays a major role in the effectiveness of proxy servers. This way when browsing the web via that server your virtual IP address will be from the country where the proxy server is actually located.
- Note That Not All Proxy Servers Are Equally Useful - Restrictions may arise due to geographical restrictions of certain types of web content. For example, most free torrent services are blocked within the United States, yet, if you google them from a Ukranian or Russian IP for example, they will be available.
- Pay Attention To The Servers Ping- The higher the ping value, the slower requests to and from your proxy server will be. This will affect the speed at which web pages are loaded and the productivity of your network overall.
- It may not work. This can be checked with free online services that help you check the status of this or that proxy server. They analyze the proxy for availability, type and country. It is possible to test individual IPv6 proxies.
Methods of ensuring security in the online environment
Besides simply using proxy servers, there are many other data protection technologies out there to ensure maximum security for your online identity. One of the most popular ones is a Virtual Private Network which is also known as simply, VPN. Thanks to the use of data encryption and a bunch of other security measures a user can browse the web in absolute safety. Both Proxies and VPNs protect internet users from harmful third parties such as hackers and espionage software that may be present with some ISPS (Internet Service Providers). Both technologies have their strengths and weaknesses.
What is the difference between VPN and Proxy server
The main difference is that these are two different technologies. Both are aimed at solving security problems, but VPN is a virtual network and proxies are an application protocol.The working principle is also different. The VPN works on the network (channel) level: the connection is made without an intermediary.It's safe and convenient to work via a virtual network when we connect to public wi-fi. When connected to a VPN your data is encrypted and none of your personal information will be compromised to harmful third parties. Thanks to a VPN not only are users protecting their data, they are also protecting their devices from any harmful virus software.
Advantages of use: proxy server and VPN
The main difference between these technologies is the degree of security that they provide in different conditions. Both VPN and proxies can hide client IP addresses as well as personal data. But thanks to VPN’s the user will be able to get a set of security measures, which are not present when using proxy servers.To get a better understanding which of the two is better to use it is necessary to take into account all of the pros and cons of both.
VPN protects personal information (such as passwords to sites and devices) from malware and hackers by encrypting all transmitted data.A proxy cannot guarantee this high level of security and is not always able to hide your movements and passwords online.Due to that specific reason, a VPN wins in the long run when it comes to cybersecurity.
Virtual private networks, also known as VPN’s do not increase the download speed on sites. Depending on the type of data encryption and transmission protocol used, VPN could actually slow down your Internet connection up to 30%. But if the client connects to a public network, a VPN is the most reliable tool to protect personal information. The mediating server will not necessarily affect the speed of the connection due to the lack of encryption. But the speed of processing requests can be affected by the number of users who simultaneously use one VM.
VPN’s tend to have an algorithm for data encryption up to 256-bit. This means that the key is made up of 256 binary files and there are 2 correct combinations. This makes it extremely difficult for hackers to crack the key and access the user's personal information.Proxy’s are also able to provide a form of security online, yet it will be nothing close to what a VPN can offer. The main thing is that its settings contain an option to hide the client IP address from websites and internet service providers. If this option does not exist, it is necessary to additionally connect a VPN to your browser to improve its security level.
What Should You Use, A VPN or Proxy?
When you visit sites from your home computer, your service provider processes a request for access rights to the web resource. In fact, it is up to you to decide if you can access some web pages. In simple words, the proxy server is a system that changes user activity in the browser, hiding the real location. A VPN connection additionally provides protection during connection by transmitting data in encrypted form.
Why you should consider using proxy servers:
- Filters out requests a proxy server can be used to access blocked websites and also set limitations for other users within the proxy server network.
- Data protection If you browse the internet directly from your original IP address, you are truly leaving your data out in the open for hackers. The security of your computer, or any other device is reduced by x3-x4 times.
- Network Anonymity A proxy server may hide your actual IP address. This way the virtual machine running the target website will not be able to detect your physical location.
- Processing Requests Thanks to caching on proxy servers you will enjoy fast browsing speeds compared to VPN speeds. Proxy servers all reduce the amount of traffic coming from the targeted web service.
A VPN also offers everything a proxy server has to offer + traffic encryption of your data and a secure channel for the transmission of any outgoing data. When you are connected to a VPN you are hiding your real location and protecting all of your data from any harmful third parties.