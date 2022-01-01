Proxy Types, Their Features And Everything There Is To Know About Them

When we use the Internet how we usually do, we connect our devices directly to servers via sites and mobile applications. Thus, servers recognize the IP address of the user and its location and any information that comes from that specific IP. Internet Providers access this information and use it for its commercial purposes such as advertising campaigns, creating a portrait of the users online presence and then sell this information to even bigger corporations. Sadly, at the end of the day, that isn't even the biggest threat online. A much greater threat is posed by hackers who through an unsecure Internet connection can access the user's personal data. If you do not use special tools to protect your data, you can easily fall victim to a hacker. The main target data of hackers are your bank card data, passwords and any form of login credentials that can help them access personal correspondence in your mail or social media channels.
A proxy is an intermediate server that acts as the middleman between a user and other virtual servers. This way you are provided access to websites in a much more secure way. When your data is circulated via proxy servers you can disguise your data from any harmful third parties, including internet providers which may sometimes block certain websites and their content in your specific geographical location. When browsing the web via proxy servers you are given the ability to bypass restrictions and visit sites you need that your ISP has blocked.
Thanks to proxy servers we as internet users are given a change to browse the web with anyone stalking what we browse and what personal information we enter when browsing the web. Internet providers and owners of big commercial websites will not be able to track any of your cyber movements thus, your internet identity and online data is totally safe.
There are 3 main types of proxy servers: transparent, anonymous and reverse. Below you will find a detailed breakdown about each type of server’s and what is the difference between all of them.
An open proxy does not change any user data. It handles all HTTP traffic and does not mask the IP address of the user. This type of proxy is most often used by system administrators in offices to restrict employees' access to certain web resources. The biggest disadvantage of this type of proxy is the low level of data protection.
An anonymous proxy changes the IP address of the user. This way it ensures the anonymity of the user's IP address when he or she is browsing the web. This type of proxy slows down the response process in the Internet environment but at the end of the day it does keep the user's internet movements confidential.
The Reverse proxy servers extract web pages on behalf of a client from one or more VM. The user then receives this response as if it were coming directly from a proxy server.
In order to decide on the right proxy, you should consider your wants and needs for the specified servers. Below you will find a list of things you should take into consideration when choosing a proxy server for your cyber needs.
Besides simply using proxy servers, there are many other data protection technologies out there to ensure maximum security for your online identity. One of the most popular ones is a Virtual Private Network which is also known as simply, VPN. Thanks to the use of data encryption and a bunch of other security measures a user can browse the web in absolute safety. Both Proxies and VPNs protect internet users from harmful third parties such as hackers and espionage software that may be present with some ISPS (Internet Service Providers). Both technologies have their strengths and weaknesses.
The main difference is that these are two different technologies. Both are aimed at solving security problems, but VPN is a virtual network and proxies are an application protocol.The working principle is also different. The VPN works on the network (channel) level: the connection is made without an intermediary.It's safe and convenient to work via a virtual network when we connect to public wi-fi. When connected to a VPN your data is encrypted and none of your personal information will be compromised to harmful third parties. Thanks to a VPN not only are users protecting their data, they are also protecting their devices from any harmful virus software.
The main difference between these technologies is the degree of security that they provide in different conditions. Both VPN and proxies can hide client IP addresses as well as personal data. But thanks to VPN’s the user will be able to get a set of security measures, which are not present when using proxy servers.To get a better understanding which of the two is better to use it is necessary to take into account all of the pros and cons of both.
VPN protects personal information (such as passwords to sites and devices) from malware and hackers by encrypting all transmitted data.A proxy cannot guarantee this high level of security and is not always able to hide your movements and passwords online.Due to that specific reason, a VPN wins in the long run when it comes to cybersecurity.
Virtual private networks, also known as VPN’s do not increase the download speed on sites. Depending on the type of data encryption and transmission protocol used, VPN could actually slow down your Internet connection up to 30%. But if the client connects to a public network, a VPN is the most reliable tool to protect personal information. The mediating server will not necessarily affect the speed of the connection due to the lack of encryption. But the speed of processing requests can be affected by the number of users who simultaneously use one VM.
VPN’s tend to have an algorithm for data encryption up to 256-bit. This means that the key is made up of 256 binary files and there are 2 correct combinations. This makes it extremely difficult for hackers to crack the key and access the user's personal information.Proxy’s are also able to provide a form of security online, yet it will be nothing close to what a VPN can offer. The main thing is that its settings contain an option to hide the client IP address from websites and internet service providers. If this option does not exist, it is necessary to additionally connect a VPN to your browser to improve its security level.
When you visit sites from your home computer, your service provider processes a request for access rights to the web resource. In fact, it is up to you to decide if you can access some web pages. In simple words, the proxy server is a system that changes user activity in the browser, hiding the real location. A VPN connection additionally provides protection during connection by transmitting data in encrypted form.
Why you should consider using proxy servers:
A VPN also offers everything a proxy server has to offer + traffic encryption of your data and a secure channel for the transmission of any outgoing data. When you are connected to a VPN you are hiding your real location and protecting all of your data from any harmful third parties.
