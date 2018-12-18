 
en

Why Join The Planet VPN Affiliate Program?

Planet VPN provides all the tools necessary for both sides to make money:

  1. Big and on time payouts (up to 90%)
  2. Promote us how you want, where you want
  3. Long Term Cooperation Is Prioritised
  4. Your Success Is Our Success
Become an Affiliate Log in

Join The Fastest Growing VPN Service Today and Start Making Money With Us Today!

On our end we provide all of the instruments needed for you to make money. Creative materials, promotional campaigns, discounts and coupons. Anything you need to promote, we can provide.

Payout depends strictly on your results- the biggert the results, the bigger payouts.

Become an Affiliate

As of today, more than

300000 users

trust our services, and on a daily basis this number grows!

Here’s how you get started:

While working with us you will be provided with a tracking system that is extremely detailed and will show you all the statistics you need. Easy integration!

  • Register

  • Choose creatives and links

  • Make Money

Become an Affiliate

If you have any questions, feel free to get in contact with our account manager:

About VPN
What is Proxy About VPN protocols
Features
No logs Our VPN network Free VPN
VPN Apps
Android IOS Windows Mac Linux Chrome Mozilla Router OpenVPN
Tools
Password generator DNS Leak Test WebRTC Leak Test Virus scan What is my IP?
About
Contact us About Us Terms of use Refund policy Privacy policy Support 24/7 Blog
windows mac_os
google_play app_store

AGER IPTECH S.R.L Adress Legal: Nr. 187A, Sararie Street, Floor 1, ap. 11, Iași county, Romania, 700452 Reg.N, 44667783

© 2022 Planet VPN. All rights reserved.