Free access to Streaming and Gaming Websites via VPN

How to set up a connection to media resources and gaming services, in 3 simple steps?
Any gaming or movie-streaming website will be available in just 5 minutes!
Download
Download and install the application on your device.
Connect
Connect to one of our servers.
Visit
Visit any website without restrictions
Three main benefits of using Planet VPN:
Watch your favorite content without restrictions
Even if you cannot access your favorite gaming website because of your current location, you can use a Planet VPN to get the necessary access.
Accessing restricted websites through Planet VPN does not decrease the speed!
Hide your location and IP address
By being connected to a VPN, your traffic passes through an external server located in the country chosen by you, the websites and services you visit will not be able to get your real IP address, and therefore will not be able to determine your location.
Protect transmitted data
We use robust, state-of-the-art encryption to ensure your complete anonymity and protection.
Many of our servers in different countries around the world constantly provide your protection without submitting any data.
Watch online movies and play your favorite games with Planet VPN!
Some web pages can be opened only on the territory of the States where they were registered. What should you do to get access?
Just connect using our VPN service and watch any TV channels, TV shows/ Play online games on websites or resources that may be difficult to visit from your country for any reasons.
Using Planet VPN, you can easily download any content online, chat online, watch movies, play various different games, and do what you want, without a problem, because the main goal of our service is to provide absolute freedom on the Internet.